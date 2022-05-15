May 15, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Lovers and Friends Festival Vegas, fans trampled after reports of shootings

Cassandra Kelley May 15, 2022 2 min read

There was a chilling reminder of the Astroworld tragedy on Saturday night in Vegas, when the stampede erupted after people thought they heard gunshots, trampling several people.

The Las Vegas City Police Department told TMZ… “Shortly after 10 p.m., there was reportedly a shooting near the site of the Lovers & Friends Festival, causing a large group of attendees to flee the venue. At this time, there is no evidence in A shooting incident and the initial report was deemed baseless. Three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the show has since resumed.”

The show was part of the Lovers & Friends Festival, a weekend event presented by Live Nation. I came down at the Las Vegas Festival grounds. Artists included Lauren HillAnd LudacrisAnd night johnAnd MarioAnd Monicaand TLC.

The place was pandemonium around 10:30pm, after people thought they heard gunshots. Thousands of fans climbed him to get out, and some of them ended up on the floor.

The concert was stopped by security and resumed shortly thereafter.

Several people were taken to the hospital. Their status is unknown at the time of this publication.

