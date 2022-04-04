Louis CK’s Grammy for his comedy album sparked a backlash on social media: NPR

Caption switch Ben Gap / Getty Images Ben Gap / Getty Images

Editor’s note: This story contains language that some may consider offensive.

Bring Louis CK home Grammy On Sunday though, he admitted to sexual misconduct and subsequently endured nearly five years in professional comedy purgatory.

CK . album Sincerely, Louis C.K.It beat five other nominees – including Lewis Black, Kevin Hart and Chelsea Handler – for Best Comedy Album in 64y Grammy Awards. The comeback album was his first since he was 54 years old accused of Masturbating in front of several female colleagues in November 2017.

Twitter users criticized almost immediately after the Recording Academy announcement, with many noting the irony that CK’s winning album had highlighted the misconduct. Derailed his career years ago.

“Rewarding the mocking man with sexual harassment and assault allegations against him?” single user chirp.

“My Grammys are a wonderful reminder that ‘abolition of culture’ does not exist and no white person has been successfully abolished for anything horrible they do,” Posted another.

In 2017, five women shared experiences with New York times, claiming that CK masturbated in their presence along with inappropriate sexual behaviour. The comedian initially denied the allegations, NPR previously reportedBut in the end, he admitted his mistake.

“At the time, I told myself that what I did was fine because I had never offered my penis to a woman without asking her first, which is true too. But what I learned later in life, in hindsight, is that when you have power over 2017 statement: “Having someone else ask them to look at your penis is not a question. It’s a predicament for them.” “The strength I had over these women was that they liked me. It exercised this force irresponsibly.”

The fallout came after he was accepted almost immediately. On top of public outcry, networks like HBO, Netflix, and FX cut ties with the formerly esteemed comedian and pulled both past and upcoming shows.

Not even a year later, CK is back on stage at a comedy club in New York City. However, CK has remained somewhat out of the spotlight until his latest album. But now he’s back on tour. According to his official websiteCK will spend the months of May and June visiting several European countries, with some of that tour’s offerings already sold out.