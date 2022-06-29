Thinking about the Spanish Field Hockey World Cup, Los Diablos fell into their second friendly match against India.

DevilsWomen’s field hockey team, played against India In the second friendly match preparing for the World Cup.

The Chilean players lost 2-0 to their rivals, adding to the first setback in their pre-fights.

At the end of the match, both teams played in a shootout (penalty) match, in which India defeated Chile 2-1.

Remember that last Sunday. Las Diablas defeated New Zealand To a minimum, Joseph Salas with a goal.

This will be the last friendly match against England on June 29, with the tournament concluding with the women’s field hockey World Cup scaffolding.

The planetary competition, which is memorable, starts this July 1st in Terrazza, Spain. Los Diablos will make their debut against their German pair on July 2nd.