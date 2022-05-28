Los Angeles Lakers hire Darvin Hamm as next head coach: Sources

The Los Angeles Lakers Darvin Hamm has been appointed head coach, multiple sources have confirmed the athlete. Los Angeles fired former coach Frank Vogel on April 11, the day after the regular season ended.

Hamm, 48, had to staff with dollars As an assistant to Mike Budenholzer since 2018, he won his first win NBA Championship as a coach during the 2020-21 season. He returned to Los Angeles after serving as an assistant with the Lakers from 2011 to 2013. Hamm also worked as an assistant coach with Atlanta Hawks From 2013 to 2018.

“Too damn sexy!!!!!!!!” LeBron James wrote on twitter. “Congratulations and welcome to Coach DHam!!”

Hamm’s playing career spanned from 1996 to 2005. Hamm also won the NBA Championship while on the bench Detroit Pistons in 2004.

The other candidates for this position were the Warriors Kenny Atkinson’s assistant Trail Blazers Coach Terry Stots. The Lakers (33-49) finished 11th in the Western Conference, failing to make the playoffs.

Hall of Famer and former Lakers vice president Magic Johnson said Monday that he wants to appoint a former player as the next Lakers coach.

“Maybe besides Eric Spoelstra, the other three in the last four are former players,” Tell the athlete. “So I think that says a lot about those young ex-players who are immediately respected, who have done this before. I’m not saying he has to be an ex, but I’m saying you have to look at what’s going on.”

“But the most important thing for me is accountability. They should hold everyone accountable, from one to 15. And we’ve moved away from accountability. Guys never talked about it this season. It was always someone else’s fault. I hated it. Never,” hey, You played badly. Hey, it’s Ali.” So whether he’s an ex or not, but the trend is ex-players. But if not, I want a coach who holds everyone accountable. And so, that’s what I’d like to see.”

