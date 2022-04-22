Looks like Mike Tyson hit his co-worker

(CNN) – It appears that former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has joined the ranks of the troubled airline passengers.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an accident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who started harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” Tyson’s representative, Joanne Mignano, said in a statement.

A video obtained by TMZ Sports was captured on a JetBlue plane in San Francisco, according to TMZ. The photo shows a man repeatedly hitting what appears to be another passenger in the seat behind him.

The video posted by TMZ does not show the whole incident. A water bottle is not visible in the footage posted by the outlet.

The strike video is about 10 seconds long and features the voice of someone who appears to be trying to defuse the situation, calling out “Hey Mike, Mike.”

On Wednesday evening around 10 p.m. PT, “police officers were sent into a physical altercation on board an aircraft located in the local terminal of San Francisco International Airport,” according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police said two people believed to be involved in the incident were arrested. One person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement issued by the Directorate of Disease Control and Prevention.

“This matter provided few details about the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation,” the police said. Both persons were released “pending investigation”. The SFPD declined to identify either topic.

The police department said it was aware of a video that may have captured the altercation, and has shared the video with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

San Mateo County Detective Javier Acosta told CNN that the bureau will handle the investigation moving forward and declined to name either, citing the ongoing investigation.

JetBlue Airways did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

Tyson was in San Francisco on Wednesday at the 420 Hippie Hill event in Golden Gate Park to promote his cannabis brand, according to the event’s website and video posted online.

crack down on riotous passengers

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday morning it had no report at the time of a runaway passenger accident on a JetBlue plane on Wednesday.

“The FAA is considering all airline reports of passenger disruptions,” the agency said in a statement to CNN.

The Federal Aviation Administration has directed CNN to local law enforcement for more information.

Unruly passenger behavior has skyrocketed during the pandemic, with 2021 is the worst year ever For reports of bad behavior on board aircraft. 5,981 reports of riotous passengers were registered by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2021.

The agency introduced the “zero tolerance” policy on January 13, 2021, after a sharp rise in unruly passenger accidents in 2020. Under the policy, the FAA said, it may fine passengers for unruly behavior rather than warning letters or advice. Cases can lead to criminal investigations and charges.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it will make its zero-tolerance policy for unruly passengers permanent. The announcement came after the federal mask mandate for public transportation was revoked on Monday. The Ministry of Justice has filed an appeal against this ruling.

The incident on Wednesday’s JetBlue flight did not appear to involve masks. Which is not currently required . However, mask-related accidents currently make up the majority of reports of unruly passenger behavior.

In 2022, the FAA had already received 1,233 runaway passenger reports.

TOP PHOTO: Mike Tyson is seen on December 12, 2021, file photo in Malibu, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)