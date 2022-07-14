Look for! A giant moon lights up the sky this week

Summer nights just got brighter thanks to a giant moon that lit up the sky this week.

The moon gets a “super” prefix when the full moon is at its closest to Earth – or perigee – in its 27-day orbit.

The moon will reach perigee at 5:06 a.m. EDT on Wednesday and the moon is officially 2:38 p.m. EDT, but will light most days of the week, according to NASA.

“The moon will appear full for about three days at this time, from early Tuesday morning until early Friday morning,” The agency wrote.

Giant moons appear 30% brighter and 14% larger than the darkest and most distant moon due to a combination of the moon’s proximity to Earth and light reflection.

The giant moon in July will appear to be the largest and brightest of the year, according to Old farmer’s calendarbased on its lower position in the sky and a shorter distance from Earth than others.

This giant moon is also known as the Buck Moon, a name given by the Algonquin tribes in the Northeast because it occurred at the time of year when male deer antlers are at the height of their new growth, according to Maine farmer calendar.

There are usually only three or four giant moons in an entire year. This month comes on the heels Jun 14 Strawberry Supermoon (And some publications consider the May full moon to be a supermoon as well), according to NASA.

There will be another chance to enjoy a supermoon this year, as another – the last of 2022 – will arrive on August 11.