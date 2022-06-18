Long lines at LaGuardia as travelers try to rebook flights

Dozens of travelers stranded by a series of catastrophic delays and cancellations waited in long queues at LaGuardia Airport on Friday, hoping they could finally rebook their flights.

“It’s horrible. They send you all updates regarding delays, but on actual cancellations [comes]John Rodriguez, who missed a wedding in the Florida Keys after his trip to Florida was canceled Thursday morning, told The Post.

“We had a wedding at 2 am today. You see, we are not there.”

On Thursday, more than a third of all Queens Center flights were canceled in one of the worst days of travel so far this summer — and The chaos extended into Fridaywhich saw 19% of flights canceled and another 24% with late afternoon delays.

And although cancellations were largely disrupted by Friday afternoon, in LGA’s Terminal C, about 100 passengers were still stuck in front of a Delta help desk and waiting to be rebooked.

said Mark Min, 33, who just wrapped up a week-long vacation in the big city with his wife and two kids and is trying to get back to Tennessee.

“They also said if I wanted more meals I would have to call them, and if they said yes on the phone I would have to go back to the airport, get the vouchers, and the vouchers,” said the men, ages 3 to 5. Only valid at the airport.

“I don’t know [what to do]. I am trying to book a hotel. We had a budget for our vacation, and now we have to spend some savings. “

Rodriguez, a happily local, returned home at 10 p.m. last night after his flight was delayed by nearly 12 hours and then canceled. He hopes to be able to get a flight “anywhere near” to the Florida Keys so that he can at least salvage a hotel reservation he made in Islamorada.

“We had reservations at Islamorada in the Keys, starting tomorrow. They don’t want anything refunded. That’s like $2,000 in sewers. We’re trying to see if we can get something,” Rodriguez said.

“Nothing yet.”

The couple waited two hours on Thursday to see an agent and when they finally spoke to her, they were told there was nothing she could do.

“I was very upset. Then we had to wait another hour and a half to get our bags back.”

“[Today] My wife got the phone. She’s got someone now, and she’s trying to help us. I passed after nearly three hours of waiting.”

Amaury Severino is also trying to get to Florida for vacation with 12 members of his family, including his two young children, but he gave up traveling in the middle of the afternoon and was in the process of booking a big truck he could drive to Orlando.

“We booked this trip maybe a few months ago. We were very prepared for that. I took a week off work. This happened out of nowhere. They canceled it on us. “We went to the line already and they told us they had Sunday available for us, but we need to get there today,” said Severino, 26, who lives in Queens with his three children, ages 3, 4 and 10 months.

“We have already forgotten to fly, we will start driving… It will be tougher with the children. We just hope they sleep more than cry.”