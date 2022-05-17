‘Loki’ reveals most-watched Marvel series to date as Kevin Feige debuts ‘She-Hulk Trailer’ at Disney Advance – Deadline

Kevin Feige has arrived! Disney‘s advance reveal it loki The Marvel series was the most watched Disney+ series so far and dropped the first comedy trailer She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Feige said that loki It was a “bold swing” and “the wild ride paid off”. He added it as the first Marvel series on Disney + to Get the second seasonPhase 2 production will begin in the next few weeks with the return of co-star Tom Hiddleston and the entire crew.

Comes before series including WandaVision And The hawk and the winter soldier.

loki Set in the adjacent universe of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the God of Mischief (Hiddleston) is out of water when he gets into trouble with the bureaucratic Time Variation Authority after eloping with the Tesseract.

Joining Hiddleston Owen Wilson, JoJo Mbatha Rowe, Sophia De Martino, Wonmi Musaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Heron headed lokiand Michael Waldron is the lead author.

Tatiana Maslany joins the head of Marvel, Starring She-Hulk / Jennifer Waltersan attorney who specializes in paranormal legal cases, on the comedy series launching in August.

Watch the trailer below.