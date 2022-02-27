February 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

Louie Daves February 27, 2022 2 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday accused Russian forces of targeting civilians, including children, and called for an international investigation into the conflict.

“What are they doing in it? KharkivAnd Okhtyrka, Kyiv, Odessa and other cities and towns deserve an international court. We document their crimes. Zelensky said in Title of the video posted on his Facebook page.

“We have to call it a spade. Russia’s criminal actions against Ukraine are showing signs of genocide. I talked about this with the UN Secretary-General,” he said, arguing that Russia should be stripped of its voting rights in the UN Security Council.

“There is not a single facility in Ukraine that Russian forces would consider an unacceptable target,” Zelensky said.

In the capital, Kiev, residents woke up Sunday to find the city was still under Ukrainian control, although two massive explosions about 30 kilometers, or about 18 miles, south of the city lit up the sky all night.

Fighting broke out in the streets of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, after Russian forces entered the city

The Russian Ministry of Defense has previously said It targeted only military infrastructure, saying in a statement: “The Russian armed forces do not bomb cities and towns, but take all measures to save civilian lives.”

But Zelensky said on Sunday: “They lied when they said they would not target the civilian population. From the first hours of the invasion, Russian forces bombed civilian infrastructure.”

“This is terrorism,” he added, while Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyal said Russia was committing “war crimes”.

See also  Russia's invasion of Ukraine tests China's 'sovereignty' rhetoric

“They fight against everything and everyone,” said Zelensky. “They are. [hitting] Kindergartens, apartment buildings and even emergency vehicles. They used artillery and rockets against entire population blocks where there was no military infrastructure. Many Ukrainian cities and towns live in conditions that we had only seen during the Second World War.”

Read more here:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

The Russian Central Bank is targeted by the White House and its allies

February 27, 2022 Louie Daves
4 min read

Flee to the border: About 120,000 Ukrainians have taken refuge

February 27, 2022 Louie Daves
3 min read

Validation of fake Ukraine conflict videos

February 26, 2022 Louie Daves

You may have missed

2 min read

Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

February 27, 2022 Louie Daves
3 min read

India, the growing surprise of equities | Markets

February 27, 2022 Byron Rodgers
6 min read

The collapse of the IPO of real estate ‘tech’ and SPAC stocks: House Flippers Opendoor and Redfin Come Unglued, after Zillow

February 27, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Kanye West thinks Kim Kardashian hasn’t been certified: Report

February 27, 2022 Cassandra Kelley