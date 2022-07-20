Live updates of Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard: Appeal hearing, trial error, Vasquez, hate tracker…

Former Australian Agriculture Minister calls for rap music over allegations of perjury

The former Australian agriculture minister said the book should be thrown at Amber Heard if she was visiting herself During a trial for failing to declare two dogs she took to the country in 2015.

Heard avoided conviction in the court case, which was held in 2016, but the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment is looking into allegations that the actor lied under oath at trial.

“[Biosecurity] “Something very important to us,” Barnaby Joyce said. The Law and Crime Sidebar Podcast. “People come to Australia, and you don’t have spirochetes, we don’t have rabies, we don’t have bovine tuberculosis, we don’t have brucellosis…

“My dad was a vet, and we spent a lot of time and a lot of money and a lot of pain trying to get these diseases out of our nation and We don’t want to bring them back, and we don’t want new people in.

“In my area, if we get foot and mouth or rabies, people will collapse. There will be people who will lose their homes. That’s how serious it is. If you lose your home, if you lose your income, what do you expect from the court?”

“How do you see justice if you realize that it is fair?” Someone blatantly broke the law because they thought they were a little special?“

Joyce added that authorities should consider the role he played around Heard, including ex-husband Johnny Depp, in any perjury that may have been committed.

“I hope that if this is the occasion when someone lied, it is first. [there would be] Thorough investigation into whether anyone knew about it, was complicit in it, or gave advice about it. “I think that should be investigated,” he said.