Live summary of the first day finals

2022 World Aquatics Championships

distance lightning fast On the morning of the opening of the competition, the first session of the finals of the 2022 World Championships arrived.

with the The men’s 400 IM has been moved from the last day to the first day of this year’s editionWe will have five medals during the first day finals instead of the usual four events.

Swimmers compete for a podium place in the men’s 400m freestyle and 400m, women’s 400m freestyle and then the men’s and women’s 400m freestyle relay.

Arguably the highlight of qualifying were the intense splits we saw in the men’s 400 freestyle relay, with a total of 15 legs under 48, including three Americans seeded. This immediately put the American camp in an interesting position regarding line-up decisions, with Drew Keibler Left out of the introductory sequence and Ryan Held (47.11), Justin Reese (47.57) and brooks curry (47.76) They put in all the splits that would normally earn them a spot in the final.

As it turns out, Kepler has been eliminated from the finals relay and the three will join Caleb Dressel tonight.

Update: Kibler did not swim due to COVID-19 protocols.

We also saw four men breaking 23 into a 50-fly, leading them Dylan Carter (22.87), while one of the candidates before the race, Nicholas Santoswas a bit off and found himself on lane 1 of the second half after scoring 23.46.

In the Women’s 200 Mi, American Alex Walsh The top seed picked up 2:09.41, while her teammate Leah Hayes Second place qualified at 2:09.81 to Breaking the record in her national age group 15-16.

In the individual finals, Felix Obwick He comes with the top seed in the men’s 400 for free, a spot he also held in 2017 before finishing fifth in the final. Miss Australia this morning was the highlight Mac Hortonwas eliminated in the final in the ninth (3:46.57).

In the free women’s 400 race it was all Katie Ledecky In the foreground, another 4:00 sub-host to her roster at 3:59.79. Canada Macintosh summer It ranks second at 4: 03.19, while China Li Bingjiethe bronze medalist at last year’s Olympics, was off her pace and finished 10th with a time of 4:08.25.

The predicted top four had solid performances in the men’s 400 IM qualifiers, led by Leon MarchandWorld Health Organization He broke his French record at 4:09.09. Carson Foster It had an impressive debut at LC Worlds at 4:09.60, and Chase Kalish He ranks third in 4:10.32 (all three were in the same heat) and qualifies for the final after missing in 2019.

Daya SetoThe defending champion who has won this event in three of the last four world championships, won the final to qualify for fourth place as he appears to be in much better shape than he was at the 2021 Olympics.

Australian women and American men were the top candidates in the upcoming 400th Free Relay, and things didn’t change much up front. Australia, which has kept its big guns in the holster, still has 52.9 advances from Maddy Wilson leg 52.98 from Meg Harris.

400 Free Men – Final

World Record: 3: 40.07, Paul Biedermann (Germany) – 2009 World Championship

Championship record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (Germany) – 2009 World Championship

Olympic Champion 2021: Ahmed Hefnaoui (Tunisia) 3:43:36

World Champion 2019: Sun Yang (CHN) 3: 42.44

The men’s 400 freestyle was all we could ask for, as the fastest swimmers in the world over the past two years when we go head to head in an epic showdown.

Australian Elijah Winnington I got off to a fast start, overtaken by Germany Lucas Martins On the fifth of the 50’s, he then sprinted home at 26.50 to solidify the victory in a time of 3:41.22.

Winnington’s swimming improves to his best of 3:42.65, set in the 2021 Olympic Trials, moving him to fifth on the all-time performers list (No. 3 in a cloth suit).

This victory was also the first for Australia since the country won five consecutive titles from 1994 until 2005. In addition, it is the first time that an Asian country has not won the 400m freestyle since 2009, with the China national team. Sun Yang After winning the round of four and South Korea park tae hwan win in 2011.

Martins, who came in as the fastest swimmer in the world this year at 3:41.60, may have taken his move a bit early as he received no response when Winnington exploded in the final turn. However, the German held the silver with a time of 3:42.85, beating another South American record for the Brazilian. Guilherme Costa (3:43.31) who picked up the bronze.

Felix Obwickseeded first from the front at an Austrian record of 3:43.83, re-lowered that time to 3:43.58 to finish fourth.

The top three swimmers were faster than the time it took to win the Olympic gold medal last year (3:43.36).

Women’s Fly 100 – Semi Final

World record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden) – 2016 Olympic Games

Championship record: 55.53, Sarah Sjström (Sweden) – World Championship 2017

2021 Olympic Champion: Maggie McNeil (Canada), 55.59

2019 World Champion: Maggie McNeil (Canada), 55.83

Finals Qualifiers:

American Tori Husky He looked strong on his way to the top seed in the women’s 100 butterfly final, dominating the second half with a time of 56.29.

Hoskey was the only female swimmer on the court to go under 26, entering in the 25.82 minute, and she will be the top swimmer on Sunday, with more than half a second ahead of the second fastest swimmer.

France Mary Whattell (56.80) and American Claire Krzan (56.93) both put 56 highs to go 1-2 in the first half, while the Australian Brianna Throssell He broke 57 seconds for his first at 56.93 to qualify for fourth.

The highlight of this event is the shape of China Zhang Yufei, who appeared a little off his level and qualified only in sixth place with a time of 57.03. Chang is the third fastest swimmer in history with an Asian record of 55.62, set in September 2020.

Overall, this event was much slower than at the Tokyo Olympics, which isn’t a huge surprise considering we lost the semi-finals last year. Last summer, it took 57.19 to reach the final, and 57.91 this year.

Men’s 50 Fly – Semi Final

Finals Qualifiers:

British enemy star Ben proud He appears to be in perfect shape here in Budapest, and made his way to the top seed for tomorrow’s final in the men’s 50 flyby in a time of 22.76.

Swimming falls just 0.10 short of a PB Proud and a British Record of 22.75, and slipped into the 2017 World Championships when he won the gold medal.

Proud to meet tomorrow evening face to face with the world champion, Caleb Dresselwho led the opening half with a time of 22.79.

Dressel finished the tie for second place with Thomas will bewho broke his Italian record for the second time today, after scoring 22.88 in the lead.

American Michael Andrew (22.87), Hungarian Szebasztian Szabo (22.91) Trinidad and Tobago Dylan Carter (22.98) also broke 23 seconds, with Carter qualifying for the first time this morning in a best time and national record of 22.87.

42 years Nicholas Santosthe fourth fastest swimmer in history and the winner of three consecutive medals in the event at the World Championships, narrowly reached the final in eighth place at 23.04.

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Final

World Record: 3:56.40, Ariarn Titmus (Australia) – 2022 Australian Championships

Tournament record: 3:58.34, Katie Ledecky (USA) – World Championships 2017

(USA) – World Championships 2017 2021 Olympic Champion: Ariarn Titmus (Australia), 3:56.69

World Champion 2019: Ariarn Titmus (Australia), 3:58.76

Men’s Chest 100 – Semi Final

World Record: 56.88, Adam Petty (GB), World Championships 2019

Championship record: 56.88, Adam Petty (GB), World Championship 2019

Olympic Champion 2021: Adam Petty (GB), 57.37

World Champion 2019: Adam Petty (GB), 57.14

Women’s IM 200 – Semi Final

World Record: 2: 06.12, Katinka Hoszu (Hun) – 2015 World Championship

Tournament record: 2: 06.12, Katinka Hoszu (Hun) – 2015 World Championship

2021 Olympic Champion: Yui Ohashi (Japan), 2: 08.52

World Champion 2019: Katinka Hoszu (Hon), 2: 07.53

400 IM – Final

World Record: 4: 03.84, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2008 Olympic Games

Championship record: 4: 05.90, Chase Kalish (USA) – World Championships 2017

(USA) – World Championships 2017 2021 Olympic Champion: Chase Kalish (US), 4:09:42

(US), 4:09:42 World Champion 2019: Daya Seto (Japan), 4:08.95

4 x 100 Men’s Free Relay – Final

World Record: 3: 08.24, United States – 2008 Olympic Games

Tournament record: 3:09.06, US – World Championships 2019

Olympic Champion 2021: United States, 3:08.97

World Championships 2019: USA, 3:09.06

Women’s 4 x 100 Free Relay – Final