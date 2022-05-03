May 3, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Live news: HSBC shares soar after China's Ping An calls for secession

Live news: HSBC shares soar after China’s Ping An calls for secession

Iris Pearce May 3, 2022 2 min read

BNP Paribas posted better-than-expected revenue and net profit for the first quarter, boosted by higher trading income after an attempt to build up its investment bank.

France’s largest listed bank has backed its financial goals to 2025, even as economic growth in its home market has stalled and the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine is on the eurozone. Its targets include annual revenue growth of more than 3.5 percent and a drive to return 60 percent of profits to shareholders.

Revenue increased 11.7 percent in the first quarter year on year to 13.2 billion euros, while net income came to 2.1 billion euros, up 19.2 percent, exceeding analyst expectations.

The bank has benefited from the lower cost of risk, with fees on bad loans falling sharply after a period dominated by the Corona virus pandemic, and also issued some provisions linked to the West Bank, which it sells.

Like US competitors, BNP Paribas noted that dealmaking cooled off in the first three months of the year, and companies issued fewer debt and equity to fund acquisitions. But the bank’s stock-trading and fixed-income returns rose sharply, with its stock-trading earnings up nearly 61 percent.

The group has consolidated its core services business, which it acquired from Deutsche Bank, a unit that serves hedge funds, and brought its equity brokerage in Exane inland, as part of a broader push to gain an advantage over competitors who are retrenching or restructuring their investment banking units.

BNP Paribas expanded lending across the eurozone at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and is seeking to build on that.

See also  Dow futures plunge, crude oil drops as Biden considers release of massive strategic reserves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Chegg, Clorox, Devon Energy, and more

May 3, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Bored Monkey Yacht Club is causing Ethereum fees to skyrocket

May 2, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Why is Bitcoin (BTC) and Etherem (ETH) soaring today?

May 2, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

Live news: HSBC shares soar after China’s Ping An calls for secession

May 3, 2022 Iris Pearce
5 min read

Met Gala 2022 live: Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian and more hit the red carpet for Gilded Glamor theme

May 3, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
5 min read

Stanford’s futuristic gravitational telescope can image exoplanets – 1,000 times more powerful than current technology

May 3, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Yankees win 10th in a row behind Jaliber Torres

May 3, 2022 Teri Riley