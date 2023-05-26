“They want to use my property because it’s the best real estate,” Trump said Thursday, when he spent five hours appearing at a pro event with LIV players Graeme McDowell and Patrick Reed (and orchestrating what amounted to a rolling) press conference about politics and an informative announcement about his property More 18 holes along the Potomac River.

Trump’s portfolio already contains some exceptional courses, including the Washington-area location, once home to a major PGA Championship, and LIV executives have said in the past they were drawn to them because so many high-quality properties in the US have been. Not willing to host an arena that aims to rival the PGA Tour. But Trump’s continued and growing position in the LIV orbit also calls into constant questioning Douri’s motives and intentions, which some critics see as a brilliant way for Saudi Arabia to rehabilitate its image.

The former president is unfazed by the league’s sponsor, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, and the kingdom’s emerging stature in professional golf, despite its track record of human rights abuses. And he still ignores the objections of family members of the 9/11 victims, some of whom believe Saudi Arabia played a role in the 2001 attacks, because, as he said Thursday, the LIV tournaments are “a major economic development.” He openly admires the millions and millions of dollars the Saudis rain down on players and, of course, property like his own, though he stressed on Thursday that hosting tournaments amounted to “peanuts to me”. This year, LIV will travel to three of its properties, down from two in its inaugural season.