Listen to the strange sounds of the black hole singing

You can’t hear the black hole screaming in space, but it sounds like you can hear it sing.

In 2003 astrophysicists worked with NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory Detection of a pattern of ripples in X-ray glare Giant galaxy cluster in the constellation Perseus. They were pressure waves – that is, sound waves – spanning 30,000 light-years and radiating outward through the thin, superheated gas that fills galaxy clusters. They were caused by periodic explosions from a supermassive black hole at the center of the cluster, which is 250 million light-years away and contains thousands of galaxies.

With an oscillation period of 10 million years, the sound waves were acoustically equivalent to a B-flat 57 octaves below middle C, a tone the black hole has apparently maintained for the past two billion years. Astronomers believe these waves act as a brake on star formation, making the gas in the cluster too hot to condense into new stars.

Chandra astronomers recently “sonicated” these ripples by accelerating the signals to 57 or 58 octaves above their original tones, increasing their frequency four times to make them audible to the human ear. As a result, the rest of us can now hear intergalactic sirens.

Through these new cosmic speakers, the Perseus black hole Makes it strange to purr This reminded the listener of galumphing tones that refer to a strange radio signal that Jodie Foster hears through headphones In the science fiction movie “Contact.”