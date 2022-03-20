List of Producers Guild Awards 2022 Winners – The Hollywood Reporter

kudaAnd the Succession And the Ted Lasso prevailed in 2022 Producers Guild Awards at. Saturday.

take the grand prize, kuda He won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of a Theatrical Film over fellow nominees Being Ricardos, Belfast do not searchAnd the Sand dunes , King RichardAnd the licorice pizza, dog powerAnd the Tag, put… Boom! And the West side story. The event was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Among the other winners of the night Ted Lasso And the Succession For TV episodic, comedy, and drama respectively; summer of the soulAnd the incantoAnd the East Town mare And the The Beatles: come back He also took home PGA Awards.

kudaHis win boosts his chances ahead of the Oscars next weekend. While dog power Awarded 1st prize at BAFTA Awards and DGA Awards, kudaThe PGA’s winning of the PGA Award is a nice sequel to their winning the SAG Award for Best Ensemble. With a week into the Oscars, it looks like it’s going to be the best show between these two contestants.

In the film’s acceptance speech — where he was joined by the production team on stage by director Sian Heder and stars Marley Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant — producer Philip Rosselli told the audience, “I think we would all agree that a good movie always begins with a good story. As a producer, I was attracted to Always to the stories full of humanity, and in a world where we see shortages every day, I will take this award as a sign that there is still hope.”

Producer Fabrice Gianfermi added, “This movie has been an amazing journey. It was such a special thing. There was so much love and so much heart. The fact that people love our movie is just the greatest gift ever.”

The Guild handed out a number of special honors with Ryan Murphy Presented by Greg Berlanti With the Norman Lear Award where the latter spoke about his pledge to represent LGBTQ. Berlanti states that he is “a deeply closed gay child, the kind of vitriol we now see openly by members of the Florida legislature or by the governor of Texas about transgender children or gender-nonconforming young adults and their families. There was this kind of overt and normal homophobia and in Almost every corner of every room.” He also praised Lear’s work and joked, “I have a lot to thank Norman for, and not just because I’m pretty sure the first drag performance I did as a kid was Edith Banker.”

Steven Spielberg Honoring Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas with the Milestone Prize, noting that “the two giants are still like children playing in a sandbox” in pursuit of “creating new stories. The new stories that have enriched the art form, pushed our culture forward and inspired new generations to tell their own stories. They are and will continue to be Always a force to be reckoned with.”

Discussing his role, Lucas said, “For me, that’s the first and most important job of a producer, which is to do the impossible. And you do it every day. And then every day, something comes along to ruin everything you’ve done. And you have to pick it up all at lunch, and find out A new way to finish the film, in association with the director, that’s daunting to say the least.” During her speech, Kennedy added, “No one would have preferred to share this moment with my friend, my mentor, and the greatest Jedi of them all: George.”

Issa Ray was awarded the Visionary Award by Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, who joked that PGA still considers her a visionary after Unsafe tracking, rap sh*t, As I asked, “Why doesn’t it get easier?” However, she continued, “I keep reminding myself why I’m doing this and why I love doing it, knowing I’ll keep making mistakes and learning from it. And I won’t stop painting anytime soon. I’m going to be here with all kinds of great brushes and colors, and these colors come in It has formed many wonderful collaborators past and present.”

Denis Villeneuve appeared to present it Dune Producer Mary Barnett with David O. Selznick Award, who quipped, “We need support and usher in new messages and stories that resonate, and of course, we’re all going to be reframing 20 years from now.” Jessica Chastain also took to the stage to present Rita Moreno with a Stanley Kramer Award, telling the star that for most of Moreno’s career, “Maybe I’m obsessed with you, Rita and your accomplishments or not. Rita does what Rita feels like. I think it was about a decade ago. She reminded me the first time we met, in a crowded restaurant she yelled at me, “I love your breasts.” That’s a true story for everyone. So Rita, I love your breasts too.”

Moreno concluded the night with enthusiastic speech She remembers attending the Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have a Dream” moment and the activist role she played in her career, while also acknowledging Kramer’s work.

“It is so helpful to me and so grateful to have this extraordinary recognition and to be associated with his legacy. I am 90 years old now, and a lifelong work in this field has required persistence and hard work advocating for social justice issues over the past 60 years.” “He was exhausting, exhilarating, and life-giving. If not for those combinations and the kindling fires inside of me when I was young, I wouldn’t be here tonight to receive this wonderful honour.”

PGA Awards, It was originally scheduled to take place on February 26is one of a number of events carried over from its original history earlier this year due to an increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.

Earlier this weekThe PGA has announced the winners of its Innovation Award for Best Sports, Children’s and Shorts Programs. Innovation Award went to For all humans: a time capsule, While 100 feet wave He got the best sports program, The Muppets The Haunted Mansion won the children’s award and Carpool Karaoke: The Series He was awarded the title of Best Short Form.

The full list of winners is below.

Daryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Picture

kuda (winner)

Being Ricardos

Belfast

do not search

Dune

King Richard

Licorice pizza

dog power

Tag, put… Boom!

West side story

Outstanding Producer Award for Theatrical Motion Picture

incanto (winner)

Luca

Mitchells vs. Machines

Raya and the last dragon

sing 2

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer for Episodic Television – Drama

Succession (season 3) (winner)

The Handmaid’s Tale (season 4)

morning show (season 2)

squid game (season 1)

Yellowstone (season 4)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer for Episodic Television – Comedy

Ted Lasso (season 2) (winner)

Cobra Kai (seasons 3 and 4)

curb your enthusiasm (season 11)

hacks (season 1)

Only the murders in the building (season 1)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer for a Limited Television Series or Anthology

East Town mare (winner)

Dubcek

Underground railway

WandaVision

white lotus

Outstanding Producer Award for Television or Streaming Motion Picture

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: Making Wildflowers (winner)

8 bit christmas

come from far

Oslo

Robin Roberts presents: Mahalia

one all the way

Reality TV Outstanding Producer Award

The Beatles: Get Back (season 1) (winner)

60 minutes (season 54)

Allen vs. Farrow (season 1)

Queer Eye (season 6)

Stanley Tucci: The Search for Italy (season 1)

Outstanding Producer Award for Live Entertainment, Variety, Painting, Stand-up, and Television

Last Night the Week with John Oliver (season 8) (winner)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (season 27)

Dave Chappelle: Closer

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (season seven)

Saturday Night Live (season 47)

Outstanding Product Award for Game & Competition TV

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 13) (winner)

american talents (season 16)

nailed it! (seasons 5 and 6)

top chef (season 18)

the sound (season 20)

Outstanding Producer Award for Documentary Images

Summer of the Soul (…or When the Revolution Couldn’t Be Broadcast on TV) (winner)

Boarding

first wave

run away

in the same breath

Rescue

simple as water

writing with fire

This story was originally published on March 19 at 7:30 p.m.