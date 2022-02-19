Lindsey Perlman dead: ‘General Hospital’ actor reported missing

Lindsey PerlmanThe TV actress who appeared on “General Hospital” and “Chicago Justice” was found dead Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was 43 years old.

Update posted to LAPD website It reads, “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood District officers responded to a radio call for an investigation into a death on Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Street. Since then, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the person to be Lindsey Erin Perlman. The coroner will determine the cause of death. “.

Perelman had previously been reported missing by her family and friends. According to the LAPD website, she was last seen on February 13 at 12 p.m. at the 1600 block of N. Mariposa Street in Los Angeles.

“An actress born in Chicago,” she says IMDb صفحة page, Perlman has appeared on several TV shows since 2015, including “Empire,” “Chicago Justice,” “Sneaky Pete,” “American Housewife,” “General Hospital,” “Selena: The Series,” and “The Ms. Pat Show.” Recently, Perlman played Karen in “Vicious,” a show that airs on Urbanflix. According to her bio on IMDb, she graduated from the Second City Conservatory and received the Joseph Jefferson Award for Actress in a Leading Role, for her work in the play “Never the Bridesmaid”.

Perlman’s husband, Vance Smith wrote Instagram: “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m desperate. I’ll share more later, but I wanted to thank everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect her family’s privacy at this time.”

