Lewis Hamilton, F1 condemns racist slur of Nelson Piquet in interview after 2021 British Grand Prix

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has condemned Nelson Piquet for using racial slurs about him in an interview.

The 69-year-old Brazilian used a derogatory term in a Portuguese-language broadcast after last year’s British Grand Prix, when title rivals Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided on the first lap at Silverstone. The podcast came to light this week.

Pique, the father of Verstappen’s girlfriend, Kelly, used a racist term about Hamilton while accusing him of mishandling his car in the first corner. Pique added that Hamilton was “lucky” to continue the race.

Seven times world champion Twitter Tuesday: “It’s more than just language. These old mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these situations and targeted my whole life.

“There was plenty of time to learn. It’s time to act.”

he is too chirp In Portuguese: “Let’s focus on changing the way you think.”

On Tuesday, Formula 1 also condemned the term Pique used in a statement that said: “Discriminatory or racist language is in any way unacceptable and has no role in society. Lewis is a wonderful ambassador for our sport and deserves respect.”

“His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are committed to in F1.”

In addition, Team Hamilton, Mercedes, released a statement: “We condemn in the strongest terms any use of racist or discriminatory language of any kind. Lewis has led our sport’s efforts to combat racism, and is a true champion of diversity every now and then.”

“Together, we share a vision for a diverse and inclusive motorsport, and this incident underscores the fundamental importance of continuing to strive for a brighter future.”

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend.