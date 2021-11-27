Leoncidos lost to India in Germany

At the Odisha Stadium, Germany took the lead in the 11th minute through Matteo Bolzaric. The first half ended 1-0. The Lyonsitos team came to the rescue from the start, but 2 minutes later Germany got a short corner, which was converted by Benedict Schwarzoft.

Argentina were sent off four minutes later by Bruno Stellado. At 14, Honus Mல்லller won 3-1. Franco Agostini, six minutes from the end, established a new discount and the Argentines continued to try to equalize, but they did not succeed.

The Argentine national team will try to qualify for the quarterfinals against Pakistan this Sunday at 8.30pm (the first two people in each group will pass). Watch the game on Star +.

The competition will be held in 16 zones with 16 selected candidates. The top two from each team will qualify for the quarterfinals on Tuesday, November 30th. The semifinals will be defined on Friday, December 3, while the final will take place on Sunday, December 5.

Argentina participated in ten of the eleven World Cups in the U-21 division, finished second in Hobart in 2001 and won the world title in Rotterdam in 2005.