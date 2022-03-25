LEGO Bricktales invites you to unleash your creativity this year

participation in Nintendo Live On

As part of the Future Games Show, LEGO and Thunderful . announced LEGO Bricktalesa new puzzle game that tasks you with completing a series of objectives across 5 LEGO-themed diorama biomes – including deep jungle, sunny desert, bustling city nook, medieval castle and tropical Caribbean islands.

In order to solve puzzles and help the LEGO minifigures, you will build potential solutions brick by block to come up with the most effective ones – as shown in the trailer above, this may not always work!

Each puzzle will come with its own set of bricks to tap into, which helps ease the difficulty for newcomers, but you’ll build everything from purely aesthetic creations to physics-based models like levers and gyroscopes.

Here’s what Dieter Schuller, vice president of publishing at Thunderful, had to say about the announcement:

“After more than two years, it is amazing to finally announce what we have been working on behind closed doors. We are honored to have this opportunity to collaborate with the biggest gaming brand around the world. With LEGO Bricktales, we have made it our mission to capitalize on what makes LEGO so special.” Our simple building mechanic allows players to interact with LEGO bricks in a video game in the same way that games have been inspiring people’s imagination and creativity for decades.”

At the time of writing, specific LEGO Bricktales platforms have yet to be announced, but we’re pretty sure we’ll see them hit the Switch.

It looks like Lego Bricktales will be a fun alternative to the usual LEGO style, similar to 2021. LEGO Builder JourneyBut would you choose this if it came to the Switch? Let’s know!