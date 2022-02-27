Leaked schematic image claims to show true size of iPhone 14 ‘notch + pill’ cut-out design

There have been a lot of rumors about the design changes Apple could make in the Store For this year’s iPhone 14, Especially when it comes to the slit. While initial reports suggested that the notch would be dropped entirely in favor of a new perforation design, recent reports indicated that Apple was planning a unique “hole + bead” design instead.

A newly leaked chart posted on Weibo claims to offer a more accurate look at this design change, showing the true size of that hole + design of the pill.

iPhone 14 design rumors

The picture above was Posted by Weibo user It claims to show a more detailed diagram of the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. The post was also published in a file YouTube video posted on Saturday by Jon Prosser, who said he was “independently able to verify” that this scheme was real and accurately represented the design that Apple would use.

As noted before Apple TrackAnd the What Apple seems to be doing here is “take the notch components and apply them directly to the screen, eliminating any waste areas that don’t include the cameras or sensors.” While the change would certainly be controversial, in theory it should be just as intrusive.

Apple plans to design a hole + bead It was first reported earlier this year By Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young. This contradicts the previous report Reports indicated that Apple He was planning to use a simple punchy design similar to many Android manufacturers.

The new schematic leak has been overlaid with previous renderings, showing the larger-than-expected design

The iPhone 14 lineup is said to be available in two different screen sizes: 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. Apple is expected to offer standard and “Pro” variants for each screen size, which could refer to a lineup similar to: the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, then the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

One important thing to keep in mind is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the only two iPhones expected with a new slot + pill design, with the other two models keeping the notch for at least another year.

The double-hole design will appear on all four iPhone Pro models in 2023. Hopefully, the holes will become smaller … – Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 27 2022

In terms of rest iPhone 14 . designHowever, rumors suggest that the iPhone 14 will have a redesign that shows many similarities to the iPhone 4. This includes things like the rounded volume buttons, the glass design, and more. Other changes in store reportedly include a titanium chassis and an overall thicker design that results in the removal of the camera bump.

The iPhone 14 expected It will be unveiled in September. As always, we expect the rumors to gain more momentum over the coming months leading up to this announcement.

