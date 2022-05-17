Leaked image hints Ford F-150 Raptor R will get a Mustang GT500 V8

The Ford F-150 Raptor R is one of the most anticipated trucks in recent memory. For several years, rumors have been circulating that Ford will introduce a massive off-road pickup with a supercharged V8 power. The leaked design paper suggests that this may indeed be the case, as posted by Theraptor connection on instagram.

Update: 05/17/22 11:30PM ET: A response from Ford is included below.

It’s been a while since the Raptor R. We first heard whispers about a V8-powered model Back in 2020rumored to pack the powerful supercharged engine from Mustang Shelby GT500 under the cover. Although, when the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor target marketIt was with a 3.5L EcoBoost V6 under the hood, good for 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque.

However, it now appears that V8 dreams are becoming a reality. According to the photo obtained from an unknown source, which appears to have been taken in the factory setting, the design sheet is clearly marked “5.2 liters”. This happens to be exactly the same displacement as the 760-horsepower engine in the Shelby GT500 Mustang, indicating that the rumors may have been true all along.

For the sake of argument, Ford recently used 5.2-liter V8s in its Shelby GT350 and GT500 Mustangs. Regardless, the Predator’s supercharged engine is expected to end up last in the truck. Inhale naturally sorcery engine The GT350 is tough as well, and it boasts a great whining from the flat-crank design. However, its 526 hp will not be enough to keep up with the 702 hp RAM TRX.

This is perhaps one of the worst kept secrets in the truck world at the moment, but it nonetheless built expectations for the V8-powered Raptor. The rumor mill has been over the limit since the sounding test mule was tested spotted last year. Anyway, order books are expected to open in the fall for the Raptor R, according to rumors from Earlier this yearwith the timing indicating that it will land as a 2023 model.

CD player I’ve reached out to Ford for comment, and will update this article as any other details come to light.

Update: Ford responded, “We’ve previously said the F-150 Raptor R will have a V8 engine. We can’t wait to share more details later this year.” Expect more details about the Raptor R’s engine details in the coming months as its launch date approaches.

