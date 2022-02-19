Leading desktop graphics card Intel Arc Alchemist Spotted 2.4GHz GPU

Intel Arc Alchemist may feature a high clock speed of 2.4GHz

Intel Arc Alchemist was spotted running at 2400MHz during a Geekbench OpenCL test.

The card that purports to run on the “Coffee Lake Client Platform” is most likely being tested in Intel labs or an undisclosed partner lab. According to data collected by Geekbench, the system is equipped with a Core i9-9600K processor with 6 cores and 6 threads.

Intel Arc Alchemist architecture model, Source: VideoCardz

Xe Graphics 512 compute unit refers to the Arc Alchemist graphics card equipped with the DG2-512 GPU. This is the flagship model of the upcoming series, most likely a desktop GPU at this point, which is now officially launched in the second quarter of this year.

Intel Arc GPU with 512 EUs and 2.4 GHz GPU Clock, Source: Geekbench

The Arc Alchemist card scored 85448 on the OpenCL comprehensive exam:

Intel Arc GPU with OpenCL 512 EUs test result, Source: Geekbench

With a score of 85,448 points, this engineering sample enters the performance segment of GeForce RTX 20 Turing GPUs, such as the RTX 2070/2060. It’s not even close to the rumored RTX 3070Ti/3070 series yet. Keep in mind that OpenCL is not a gaming standard, and may not be focused on the Intel team for Arc Alchemist GPUs at the moment.

Geekbench V5 OpenCL Performance VideoCardz.com Final total vs. Arc ES NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 171% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 170% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 158% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 141% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super 132% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 124% AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 119% Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 114% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 111% NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 100% INTEL Arc Alchemist 512EU ES 100% Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 100%

The overall score may not be at the level of the RTX 3070 yet, but the individual scores are very close as shown in the chart generated by @326powah.

Intel Arc GPU with OpenCL 512 EUs test result, Source: @326powah

