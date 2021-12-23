Launched the Indian International Film Festival

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Manish Paul opened the event, which will be held for nine days in the coastal state of Goa.

The event celebrates the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Goa.

During the ceremony, Ssobo thanked the Indian film community in a video message for recognizing his work and naming the award Satyajit Ray, considered one of the pioneers of modern cinema.

In turn, director, screenwriter and producer Scorsese listed Satyajit Ray as one of his editors in his virtual communications.

The international celluloid icon said he was proud to receive the award as one of the best filmmakers of all time and was the inspiration for him.

“I have seen Ray’s work over and over again, and every time I look at his pictures, it is a whole new experience. Watching Pather Panchali was an eye-opening experience for me and it opened up a whole new world for me, ”said Scorsese.

Recalling how intimacy, immediacy, beauty and eroticism played important roles in Ray’s films, Scorsese revealed that the music in those films inspired him to create himself.

Considered one of the greatest minds in the celluloid world, Scorsese created masterpieces such as “Goodfellas,” “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” “The Departed,” “Shutter Island,” and “The World of Wall Street.” Achievements, among other things.

Meanwhile, “The King of the World”, directed by Spanish filmmaker, photographer and writer Carlos Saura, was the opening film of the event.

The festival comes after a dark year marked by the Kovit-19 epidemic, and the organizing committee announced that it will pay tribute to the lost lives of the cinema world.

Recently deceased actor Puneet Rajkumar is honored along with other famous artists like Dilip Kumar and poet and filmmaker Buddhadev Dasgupta.

Also, this year the brightest and youngest personalities of Indian cinema are set to compete in the “75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow” competition and 55 films from around the world will be screened in the World Panorama category.

