Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the 1st Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek, via video link from Moscow, Russia on May 26, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the leaders of France and Germany in a phone call on Saturday that Russia was ready to discuss ways for Ukraine to resume grain shipments from Black Sea ports, the Kremlin said.

Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of the world’s wheat supply, while Russia is also a major global exporter of fertilizers and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.

“For its part, Russia is ready to help find options for the unimpeded export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports,” the Kremlin said.

She said he had told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Russia was ready to increase exports of fertilizer and agricultural products if sanctions against it were lifted – a demand he had raised in talks with the Italian and Austrian leaders in recent days. .

Ukraine and Western countries accused Russia of weaponizing the food crisis caused by its invasion of Ukraine, driving up prices for grain, cooking oil, fuel and fertilizer.

Russia has blamed this situation on Western sanctions and the mining of Ukrainian ports.

– Reuters