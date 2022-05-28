Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

Putin says he is ready to discuss resuming Ukraine’s grain shipments
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the 1st Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek, via video link from Moscow, Russia on May 26, 2022.
Michael Metzel | Sputnik | Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin told the leaders of France and Germany in a phone call on Saturday that Russia was ready to discuss ways for Ukraine to resume grain shipments from Black Sea ports, the Kremlin said.
Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of the world’s wheat supply, while Russia is also a major global exporter of fertilizers and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.
“For its part, Russia is ready to help find options for the unimpeded export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports,” the Kremlin said.
She said he had told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Russia was ready to increase exports of fertilizer and agricultural products if sanctions against it were lifted – a demand he had raised in talks with the Italian and Austrian leaders in recent days. .
Ukraine and Western countries accused Russia of weaponizing the food crisis caused by its invasion of Ukraine, driving up prices for grain, cooking oil, fuel and fertilizer.
Russia has blamed this situation on Western sanctions and the mining of Ukrainian ports.
– Reuters
Putin says Kyiv is to blame for stalled talks in call with Macron, Schulz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a press conference before the Weimar Triangle meeting to discuss the ongoing Ukraine crisis, in Berlin, Germany, February 8, 2022.
Hannibal Hanschke | Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The group discussed stalled negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, with the Kremlin saying Kyiv was to blame for the current impasse. Russia said in a reading after the 80-minute call that Putin “confirmed the openness of the Russian side to the resumption of dialogue.”
Schulz and Macron called on Putin to “enter into serious direct negotiations with the president of Ukraine and find a diplomatic solution to the conflict,” according to a statement from the German federal government.
Putin also said the West, which delivers weapons to Ukraine, risked “further destabilizing the situation and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis”.
– Jessica Burshinsky
Russia showcases Zircon hypersonic cruise missile in sea launch test
Today, Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia has successfully tested a hypersonic cruise missile Zircon at a distance of about 1,000 km.
It added that the missile was launched from the Barents Sea and hit a target in the Mediterranean Sea. A video clip released by the ministry showed the missile being launched from a ship and catching fire in the sky on a steep path.
President Vladimir Putin has described Zircon as part of a new generation of unrivaled weapon systems. Hypersonic weapons can travel nine times the speed of sound, and Russia conducted previous experiments to launch zircon from warships and submarines last year.
The Russian military suffered heavy losses in men and equipment during its three-month invasion of Ukraine, which it called a “special operation,” but it continued to conduct high-profile weapons tests to remind the world of its prowess in missile technology.
Last month it tested a new nuclear-capable ICBM, the Sarmat missile, which is capable of carrying 10 or more warheads and striking the United States.
– Reuters
Russia says the eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman is under its full control
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that the eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman has fallen under the full control of Russian and Russian-backed forces in the region.
Pro-Russian separatists from the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic said on Friday that they had completely captured the city, a railway hub west of Severodonetsk.
Ukraine said on Friday that Russia had captured most of Lyman, but its forces were blocking the advance on the city of Slovensk, 20 km (20 km) southwest of the country.
Ukrainian and Russian forces have been fighting for Lyman for several days.
– Reuters
It is possible that Russian forces have captured most of the Ukrainian city of Lyman
Russian forces have likely captured most of the Ukrainian city of Lyman in northern Donetsk Oblast, according to the British Ministry of Defense. It is likely to be a preparatory process for the next stage of the Russian Donbas offensive.
“Lyman is strategically important because it is the site of a major railway junction, as well as providing access to important railway bridges and roads over the Seversky Donets,” the British ministry said on Twitter.
“In the coming days, it is likely that Russian units in the region will give priority to forcing them to cross the river. At the moment, the main effort of Russia is likely to remain 40 kilometers to the east, around the Severodonetsk pocket, but a bridgehead near Lyman will give Russia an advantage In the possible next stage of the Donbass offensive, it will likely seek to advance into the main Ukrainian-controlled cities deep in Donetsk Oblast, Slovyansk, and Kramatorsk.”
– Sam Meredith
A think tank said that Russian forces will struggle to advance quickly in Severodonetsk
Russia pressed its offensive to capture key points in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region, with further bombing of residential areas.
Aris Messines | Afp | Getty Images
Russian forces have begun direct attacks on Severodonetsk’s built-up areas even though they have not completely encircled the Ukrainian city, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank.
In its latest daily assessment, ISW said Russian forces will likely struggle to hold their own in Severodonetsk itself, citing a poor track record of operations in built-up areas in urban terrain throughout the war thus far.
“It is likely that Russian forces will continue to make gradual progress and may succeed in encircling Severodonetsk in the coming days, but Russian operations around Izyum are still stalled and it is likely that Russian forces will not be able to increase the pace of their advance,” ISW said.
– Sam Meredith
Ukraine says Russian advances may be forced to retreat in part of the east
Russian forces began direct attacks on the built-up areas of Severodonetsk, a city in Luhansk Oblast and one of Russia’s immediate tactical priorities.
soba pictures | Light Rocket | Getty Images
Ukrainian forces may have to withdraw from their last enclave in the Luhansk region to avoid being captured, a Ukrainian official said, as Russian forces press an advance in the east that has shifted the momentum of the three-month-old war.
The withdrawal may bring Russian President Vladimir Putin closer to his goal of capturing the entirety of eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk regions. His forces gained territory in the two regions known together as Donbass while bombarding some towns and turning them into wasteland.
Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said that Russian forces entered Severodonetsk, the largest city in Donbass still under Ukraine control, after trying to besiege Ukrainian forces there for several days, although he added that Russian forces would not be able to capture the Luhansk region “as analysts said. .and predicted.”
“We will have sufficient strength and resources to defend ourselves. However, it is likely that in order not to be trapped, we will have to retreat,” Gaidai said on Telegram.
Gaidai said 90% of buildings in Severodonetsk were damaged with 14 skyscrapers destroyed in the latest bombing.
– Reuters
The number of Russian troops is estimated to be about 10,000 in the Luhansk region, Ukraine
Tanks of pro-Russian forces march along a street during the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in the town of Popasna in Luhansk region, Ukraine, May 26, 2022.
Alexander Armoshenko | Reuters
The governor of Luhansk region Serhiy Gaidai said that there are approximately 10,000 Russian soldiers in the eastern region of Ukraine.
“here they are [units] Gaidai said on Ukrainian television that those who are permanently present in the Luhansk region are trying to attack and are trying to make gains in any direction they can.
CNBC was unable to independently verify this report.
– Sam Meredith
The United States wins the latest legal battle to seize a Russian yacht in Fiji
The 106-meter-long, 18-meter-high Amadea yacht, one of the largest in the world, was seen after mooring at a berth in Pasatarlassi to refuel with 9 fuel trucks, on February 18, 2020 in the Bodrum district of Mugla Province in Turkey.
Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
United State won the last round From a legal battle to seize a $325 million Russian-owned luxury yacht in Fiji, the case now appears to be heading to the Pacific nation’s Supreme Court.
The case has shed light on thorny legal ground The United States finds itself trying to expropriate the assets of Russian oligarchs all over the world. These intentions are welcomed by many governments and citizens who oppose the war in Ukraine, but some of the actions raise questions about the extent to which US jurisdiction extends.
The Fiji Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by Faisal Hanif, who legally represents the company that owns the luxury yacht. Hanif argued that the United States had no jurisdiction under Fiji’s mutual assistance laws to seize the ship, at least until the court separated who actually owned the Amadea.
Hanif said he now plans to take the case to Fiji’s High Court and will apply for a court order to prevent US customers from sailing Amadea from Fiji before the appeal is heard.
As part of its ruling, the appeals court ordered that its ruling should not run for seven days, likely to give time for any appeal to be lodged.
The US argues that its investigations have found that behind various fronts, the luxury yacht flying the flag of the Cayman Islands is truly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Karimov, a former Russian economist and politician.
– News agency
Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:
“General web ninja. Total explorer. Problem solver. Unapologetic troublemaker. Coffee guru. Pop culture maven. Student. Organizer.”
More Stories
Biden’s Treasury renews Chevron’s oil license to operate in Venezuela
EXCLUSIVE: How a Russian billionaire protected his assets from European sanctions
The United States wins the latest legal battle to seize a Russian yacht in Fiji