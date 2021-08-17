Latest Govt “treatment” in India

Cows are sacred animals in India and some believe that their waste protects them from govt. So every week they go to a place in the state of Gujarat and mix themselves with manure and cow urine. The dishonest ritual continues with the yogasana until the ointment thickens on her skin. “It means the body has already absorbed vitamin B12,” explains one supporter of the practice. “Doctors also come here. They boost the immune system and can take care of patients without fear,” he adds.

Many people start chopping together and do yoga while waiting for the mixture to solidify in their body. Atlas

However, many scientists and doctors deny such benefits and warn about the dangers and potential diseases. None of that stopped them. With the milk bath, the ritual continues until they finally wash their bodies in water and say goodbye until next week.

Read more