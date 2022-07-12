Last Of Us Part I Dev Says PS5 Remake Isn’t ‘Cash Grab’

There, Joel Last of Us. screenshot : Sony / Kotaku

Since Naughty Dog’s Summer Games Festival Announcement who – which the last of us You get a PlayStation 5 remake, players have been in my arms on social media about whether or not my infection killer dad simulator needs a remake. According to the developers at Naughty Dog, the remake isn’t the “cash grab” that players made it what it is and didn’t require a crunch to cross the finish line.

Robert Morrison, animator at Naughty DogAnd the He once again applauded the feeling that the upcoming new release was just a “cash grab” in a post on his personal Twitter account.

“Indeed, it is the most refined and drafted project I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career,” Morrison said. “The highest possible level of care and attention to detail.”

along with Our last part oneMorrison has credits in Resident Evil 7And the Injustice 2and 2018 restart God of War.

After Naughty Dog announced that The last of us, part one gold gold…again I suppose…Anthony Vaccaro, lead environment artist at Naughty Dog, shared a similar post on his Twitter account saying TLO The remake game was the first game he’s worked on across multiple studios over the past 13 years that didn’t require a crisis to finish the game. Naughty Dog, in particular, has had a period Crisis reported during development Our last part 2.

“Feeling good, really good. Hit in particular the same quality bar as TLOU2Vaccaro said in the tweet. “More work to continue to be done but proud of the big changes so far to make the studio healthier.”

the last of us It was originally released on PlayStation 3 in 2013 before being received via Our last: Remastered On PlayStation 4 in 2014. Our last part oneThe purpose is to improve the game’s visuals and make the gameplay on an equal footing Our last part 2It was released in 2020 on PlayStation 4.

The last of us, part oneHis existence was first revealed to the public after accidental a leak On Sony PlayStation Direct Before the summer games festival announcement. Since then, the remake has been subject to debate as to whether or not the game’s graphical/playability improvements, along with Soon to be an industry record price $70, well worth the modest opening for fan purses. If you’re still on the fence about the game’s graphical upgrade, you can check out Digital foundry A deep comparison video below.

“The price of the game is out of my control and its subjective value to everyone. You can decide for yourself whether you want it or not,” Morrison said. Follow Tweet. “All I have to say is that I am in awe of the work that such an amazing group of people have done on the project. A tremendous amount of passion has been put into it.”

During the Summer Games Festival, Naughty Dog also announced it the last of us You will get an online multiplayer game, which, according to creative director Neil Druckman, will be the size of any of their previous single-player games. No release date has been announced for the online multiplayer game.

Our last part one It is scheduled to be released on September 2.