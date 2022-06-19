Las Leonas beat India to win the title in the Pro League

*The Singams ended the match with a win over India

The title finally came to hand The lion. The Argentine women’s field hockey team won the Champions Trophy Proleak 2022 After successfully completing his participation India 3-2 In a match played in Netherlands.

Captain Rocio Sanchez He received the award after a new victory for the team Albiceleste Who finished the match undefeated Thirteen wins and three draws.

Group of Fernando Ferreira Started on the scoreboard but turned it around with goals Delphina Thom, Eugenio Trincinetti and Augustina Corcelani, Everyone in the second room. Ted Salima Y Ace Deep Grace Transferred to the Asian team that defeated Wii Argentina In Australian sentence (2-1) On the final date of the match.

Played for the Argentine national team 13 wins in 16 games, 3 drawsWas the set Max 43 goals scored Y The second least defeating fence is 18 against.

The lion Ready now The worldHeadquartered in cities Terrace (Spain) and Amstelwein (Netherlands) and running from July 1 to 17.

The list has been created Belen Susi, Clara Barbary, Valentina Costa Byondi, Maria Emilia Forserio, Valentina Roboso, Augustina Corcelani, Sofia Tocalino, Victoria Sauce, Valentina Marquez and Agostina Alonso. They will be too Rocío Sanchez Moccia, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Jimena Cedres, Maria Jose Granatto, Victoria Granatto, Augustina Albertario, Julieta Jankunas and Delfina Thome.

The lion Will play with Spain hosting the tournament. South Korea and Canada In Group c Of World Championship is going to happen Terrace Y Amstelwein (Netherlands), in July 1 to 17. Matches of this force will take place on the field Terrazza Olympic, SpainAt the same time that Zone a (Including the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and Chile) and that B Group (England, New Zealand, India and China) AmstelweinNetherlands.

The lion Qualified for the Ecumenical Competition by winning January 29 The last, the Pan American CupIt gave them three places in the World Cup, beating the host in the final Chili By 4-2At the decisive meeting held in the capital Santiago. Argentina team, world champion Perth, Australia, 2002 Y Rosary 2010Won three silver medals in Ecumenical Competition: Montelliu, France, 1974; Berlin, Germany, 1976 Y Dublin, Ireland, 1994And three bronze medals: Madrid, Spain, 1978 and 2006 and The Hague, Holland, 2014.

Argentina Retrieved on Tokyo Olympics Such as the silver medal Sydney 2000 Y London 2012, And, in addition, he won bronze medals Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

