June 19, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Las Leonas beat India to win the title in the Pro League

Byron Rodgers June 19, 2022 2 min read

*The Singams ended the match with a win over India

The title finally came to hand The lion. The Argentine women’s field hockey team won the Champions Trophy Proleak 2022 After successfully completing his participation India 3-2 In a match played in Netherlands.

Captain Rocio Sanchez He received the award after a new victory for the team Albiceleste Who finished the match undefeated Thirteen wins and three draws.

Group of Fernando Ferreira Started on the scoreboard but turned it around with goals Delphina Thom, Eugenio Trincinetti and Augustina Corcelani, Everyone in the second room. Ted Salima Y Ace Deep Grace Transferred to the Asian team that defeated Wii Argentina In Australian sentence (2-1) On the final date of the match.

Played for the Argentine national team 13 wins in 16 games, 3 drawsWas the set Max 43 goals scored Y The second least defeating fence is 18 against.

The lion Ready now The worldHeadquartered in cities Terrace (Spain) and Amstelwein (Netherlands) and running from July 1 to 17.

The list has been created Belen Susi, Clara Barbary, Valentina Costa Byondi, Maria Emilia Forserio, Valentina Roboso, Augustina Corcelani, Sofia Tocalino, Victoria Sauce, Valentina Marquez and Agostina Alonso. They will be too Rocío Sanchez Moccia, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Jimena Cedres, Maria Jose Granatto, Victoria Granatto, Augustina Albertario, Julieta Jankunas and Delfina Thome.

The lion Will play with Spain hosting the tournament. South Korea and Canada In Group c Of World Championship is going to happen Terrace Y Amstelwein (Netherlands), in July 1 to 17. Matches of this force will take place on the field Terrazza Olympic, SpainAt the same time that Zone a (Including the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and Chile) and that B Group (England, New Zealand, India and China) AmstelweinNetherlands.

See also  Los Leoncidos wins world title in India | The U21 field hockey team defeated Germany in the final

The lion Qualified for the Ecumenical Competition by winning January 29 The last, the Pan American CupIt gave them three places in the World Cup, beating the host in the final Chili By 4-2At the decisive meeting held in the capital Santiago. Argentina team, world champion Perth, Australia, 2002 Y Rosary 2010Won three silver medals in Ecumenical Competition: Montelliu, France, 1974; Berlin, Germany, 1976 Y Dublin, Ireland, 1994And three bronze medals: Madrid, Spain, 1978 and 2006 and The Hague, Holland, 2014.

Argentina Retrieved on Tokyo Olympics Such as the silver medal Sydney 2000 Y London 2012, And, in addition, he won bronze medals Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

Read on

Horacio Zephalos won the title of champion along with Marcel Gronollers on Halle Prairie.
Extraordinary: Tennis player Dominic Theme was accused of recording an adult film, but the truth surprised everyone
Michael Ballack is in a relationship with his son’s friend, a 24 – year – old woman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

South Africa and India will produce Kovit vaccines without asking for a patent

June 19, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

More than 40 people have been killed in heavy rains in India and Bangladesh.

June 19, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

The Lions drew the match against India

June 18, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

2 min read

Las Leonas beat India to win the title in the Pro League

June 19, 2022 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

Apple workers at the Maryland Store vote to unite unions, the first of its kind in the US

June 19, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

An episode of “Sesame Street” has been removed for being too scary and was posted on social media

June 19, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
7 min read

Astronomers have unveiled the most detailed map of an asteroid’s metallic soul to date

June 19, 2022 Iris Pearce