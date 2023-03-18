Lance Reddick, star of “The Wire” and “John Wick,” has died at 60

He watches: Lance Reddick, star of “The Wire”, has passed away at the age of 60

Lance Reddick, star of “The Wire” and “John Wick,” has passed away. He was 60 years old.

The actor’s representative confirmed his death to ABC News, saying on Friday that he “passed away suddenly this morning of natural causes.”

Reddick, who played Baltimore cop Cedric Daniels on the acclaimed HBO drama The Wire, recently scored a memorable recurring performance as The Continental’s concierge, Charon, in the “John Wick” series — including the upcoming fourth installment, which will be released March 24. .

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images, File In this May 15, 2019, file photo, Lance Reddick arrives for the special screening of Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” in Hollywood, California.

The actor has also appeared in ‘Fringe’, ‘Bosch’ and ‘Resident Evil’ on Netflix. He’s also been a veteran voiceover talent, having lent his voice to video games like the “Destiny” franchise and 2017’s “Horizon Zero Dawn” as well as its 2022 sequel, “Horizon Forbidden West.”

Riddick is survived by his wife Stephanie and children, Yvonne Nicole Riddick and Christopher Riddick.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images for ABA, FILE In this October 25, 2022, file photo, Lance Reddick and Stephanie Reddick attend an event in Burbank, California.

“Lance will be greatly missed,” his representative said. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.