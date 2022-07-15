LaLiga and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation complete the first women’s course in India game

LaLiga, its women’s football department and its foundation and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, Rural Development Trust (RDT) have completed the first residential academy for women in India, LaLiga said in a statement on Thursday.

“20 girls under the age of 15 from rural communities in Anandapur have received sports and social skills training as well as financial and educational assistance,” he said.

The program aims to increase opportunities for their holistic and sporting development, and “in addition to giving girls the opportunity to pursue their dream of playing football at a high level and to continue their careers in the sport”.

Sai Krishna, director of Anantapur Sports Academy (ASA), said, “Integrating women into sports activities is a very difficult challenge. No one practices sports in Anantapur. Currently, 45% of participants in all our programs are women. A shift in paradigm and mindset is needed to move the culture towards tolerance and equality.

Olga de la Fuente, director of the LaLiga Foundation, promised: “We are convinced that football and regulated education will make great progress in improving the quality of life of these girls in the future.”