The Los Angeles Lakers Another O’Neill harvested an ex-son Chicago Bulls Tuesday Night Legend.

At least for now.

Lakers Sheriff O’Neal and Scottie Pippen Jr. signed deals after the NBA draft, according to Athletic’s Shams Charania. O’Neal, son of former Lakers top man Shaquille O’Neal, will play with them in the summer league, and son Scotty Pippen has agreed a two-way contract.

O’Neal spent last season at LSU, his second with the program, despite averaging just 2.9 points off the bench in 14 games while dealing with a foot injury. He started at UCLA, but needed open-heart surgery in 2019 after he was diagnosed with a right coronary artery anomaly.

Although it’s hard to compare to his father, O’Neal had several pre-drills and chose to stick with the draft even though few thought he would go higher than the late second round. While he will have to prove himself in Las Vegas to earn his spot, seeing another O’Neal in a Lakers jersey of any kind would surely be great.

Pippen will join the Lakers on a two-way deal, which should take him into the season this fall. Pippen averaged 20.4 points per game last season at Vanderbilt during his brilliance on the SEC, but most expected him to be overlooked in the draft. At 6ft 1, he’s a lot shorter than his dad and not quite as skilful – which is an incredibly difficult question again.

While it may take a lot for either player to make up a full-time Lakers roster next season, this vintage-style summer squad could be fun to watch.

And if nothing else, their basketball backgrounds definitely give Pippen and O’Neal a lot of upside.