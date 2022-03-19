La’el Collins News: Visit ends with Bengals while Dolphins pays it off

Update

Currently, Miami Dolphin Writer Barry Jackson reports that Lyle Collins has left his visit with Cincinnati Bengals without agreeing to a deal.

Jackson adds that the Bengals are still mixed, and no more free agent visits for Collins are planned at this time.

To be clear for Bengals fans, the Bengals remain at it a lot for Collins. Just saying that no agreement was reached at the conclusion of his visit. He may make other visits. Fins a possibility, but the visit was not planned for several minutes. https://t.co/6JQ5vqt0Wq – Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 19, 2022

Now, we wait.

The Cincinnati Bengals They are working on signing Lyle Collins, but of course a free agent of this magnitude has interest from other teams.

According to USA Today reporter Tyler Dragon, Miami Dolphin They are another team pushing Collins, who was still in Cincinnati as of Saturday morning after meeting with the team on Friday.

The Bengals and Dolphins are two teams making a big push against free agent La’el Collins. Collins met the Pinchas Bengals on Friday, according to league sources. – Tyler Dragon March 19, 2022

Collins is easily one of the best free agents still on the market and arguably the best attacking man. So of course, signing him won’t be easy, but the Bengals have plenty of space, as well as Frank Pollack, the attacking line coach for Collins since his early days with the team. Cowboys in Dallas.

Collins to the Bengals looks like a game that’s almost too good to be true, as it would provide a major upgrade to an offensive line that might be one, maybe two more pieces of being the kind of unit Joe Burrow deserves in front of him.

Currently, the Bengals already have a new center in Ted Karras and a base guard Alex Cappa joining the mix. The addition of Collins will make this a great event to date for the Bengals.

So, will a deal get done? Let us know in the survey below and in the comments section!

