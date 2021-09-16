La Casa de la India launches ‘The Beatles and India’ exhibition

Visitors can visit the exhibition in Casa de la India from Tuesday to Sunday, September 16, November 7, 2021 from 12 noon to 2 pm and from 6 pm to 9 pm.

This Wednesday’s exhibition “The Beatles and India “, Model produced by House of India, With support Valladolid City Council, its Municipal Cultural Foundation, a mixed association for promoting tourism in Valladolid and Seminchi, and in collaboration with the Embassy of India, the Cultural Relations Council of India (ICCR), Valladolid University, Silva Screen Records (London) and the Ravi Shankar Foundation.

They attended the opening ceremony Minister of State Foreign Affairs and Culture of the Government of India Meenakashi Legie, Sanjay Verma, Ambassador of India to Spain, Mayor of Valladolid City Council and President of the Casa de la India Foundation, Oscar Punte, Guillermo Rodriguez, Director of the Casa de la India Foundation; General Director Leon Jose Raman Gonzalez and overseer of the Blanca de la Torre exhibition.

The exhibition describes the Beatles’ relationship with Indian culture and philosophy and, in particular, the historical journey that brought the band to India in 1968. And the influence this country had on his music, A journey marked before and after the Liverpool Quartet is not only physical but also spiritual. The exhibition is structured into three parts: first, the main axis, focusing on the journey undertaken by the team Ashram Transcendental Meditation will be introduced by the renowned Guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh.

This section shows pictures, documentation, and high-speed installation. The magical structure created by the light and the sound locations of the high-speed installation stand out, with white cloths next to a banyan tree as a symbol of Rishikesh’s nature. You can listen to editions of contemporary musicians from India, some of the songs written by The Beatles, inspired by staying in Rishikesh at the foot of the Himalayas. The second part focuses on the image of George Harrison and his deep relationship with the sitar artist Ravi Shankar, a key feature in understanding the Beetle’s interest in Indian culture, an attraction that initially affected other parts of the world. Fab Four (“Awesome Four”). This section also provides an introduction to Indian music and shows some of its key instruments.

Finally, a small part of the last part is dedicated to a milestone in the dialogue between Indian and Western music in the 1970s: the concert for Bangladesh in New York City in August 1971 (this year marks its 50th anniversary), inspired by Harrison and Shankar and the first charity concert in international music history Known for, it is considered a valuable journal Rolling stone The best live recorded album in history.

The “The Beatles and India” exhibition includes items borrowed from various companies and private lenders from many countries, including personalities such as Grandma Boyd, George Harrison’s first wife. Contains original photos and reproduction; Original manuscripts and letters; Gold record for George Harrison Concert for Bangladesh; Audiovisual; Lyrics written in India; Ravi Shankar’s original Siddhar; And tools from India; In other products.

The exhibition “The Beatles and India”, produced by Gaza de la India, is being held in Spain for the first time during a similar film presented in the framework of Seminchi. The new documentary about the four from Liverpool by London production company Silva Screen Records will be screened on October 26 in the Time of History section. The trailer of the film along with the original stories and photos can be seen in the exhibition in the background of the same story (The Beatles’ trip to Rishikesh Ashram).

In fact, the London production company allowed House of India to use the same title and graphic design created for the film, in addition to providing some of the contents of the exhibition. In other countries, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, negotiations are underway with the production company to present the film with an exhibition at festivals and promotional events. The exhibition will be available for touring in Spain after the Valladolid Exhibition.

Silva Screen Records will release this fall, the soundtrack of the film, in addition to the album Songs inspired by the movie “The Beatles and India”, The film and its songs are featured prominently in the Casa de la India exhibition because it celebrates the inspiration that the band had during their stay in India and the lasting influence of their songs on Asian country musicians.

The album, which will be available during the House of India exhibition on the world stage before its release, features the participation of leading Indian artists performing covers of The Beatles songs related to India.. The three artists interviewed in the documentary Malvika Manoj, Tejas Menon and Neil Mukherjee will travel to Spain with Casa de la India for a European tour starting with a concert in Valladolid at the end of October.