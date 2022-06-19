Kyle O’Reilly says Sting gave him ‘swollen testicles’ after a frenzy attack

As noted, Sting returned last night on AEW’s “Rampage”.

In last night’s main event, Darby Allen defeated Bobby Fish. Immediately after the match, Fish attacked Allen and Kyle O’Reilly came to the ring with a steel chair to assist Fish. The lights went out and Sting appeared. Then he hit O’Reilly between his legs with his bat.

Earlier today, O’Reilly tweeted that he was just a fan trying to “offer” a seat to Sting, but instead had “swollen testicles”.

Back in May on “Dynamite,” Sting was attacked by The Undisputed Elite. after taking Super Double Kick from The Young BucksKyle O’Reilly had his ankle smashed.

O’Reilly has been with AEW since December 2021. He made his AEW debut in “Dynamite: Holiday Bash,” Where he met Bobby Fish and Adam Cole.

Below is a video of Sting’s return:

The results of last night’s AEW “Rampage” are Available here.

