Kyiv says Russian missiles destroyed

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said a “mysterious” explosion in occupied Crimea destroyed several Russian cruise missiles being transported by rail that were likely ready to destroy Ukrainian cities.

Anton Gerashchenko, Adviser to the Minister of the Interior. Post the video Social media reported an explosion, apparently in the city of Dzhankoy in northern Crimea. Ukraine hinted at responsibility; Military spokeswoman Natalia Homenyuk described the strike as a signal to Russia that it should leave the Black Sea peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine by force in 2014.

“For now, the way forward is clear – they (Russian forces) need to make their way by rail already,” she said Tuesday on Ukrainian television.

Russia has been firing the missiles, which have a range of 1,600 miles or more, from ships in its Black Sea fleet. Ministry of Defense statement He said that the explosion “continues the disarmament process in Russia and prepares the Ukrainian Crimea peninsula for secession.”

Russian state media made no mention of the missiles, but said a 33-year-old man was injured in the drone crash in Djankoy. Mayor Igor Evin said several drones were reported and the attack also destroyed power lines, a house, a shop and a college building.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance has no evidence that China is providing weapons to Russia, but officials are aware that Russia has sought military equipment from Beijing, dpa. Deutsche Welle report.

Ukraine received another $1.6 billion from the EU’s $18 billion aid package, The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced. “Our support helps keep Ukraine functioning while defending itself,” she said. Together, we are writing Ukraine’s European future.

30,000 tonnes of wheat has arrived in Kenya as part of the Grains from Ukraine humanitarian programme. “Despite Russia’s aggression, we will not abandon our participation in overcoming global challenges,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. chirp.

The Pentagon plans faster delivery of Abrams tanks

US officials told the Associated Press that the Pentagon is speeding up delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine with the goal of moving the 70-ton vehicles to the war zone within eight to 10 months. The original plan was to send 31 of the newer M1A2 Abrams to Ukraine, which would have taken a year or two to build and ship. But officials said the decision was made to send the older version of the M1A1, which could be taken from army stocks and would be easier for Ukrainian forces to learn how to use and maintain. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan has not yet been announced. However, the tanks will not reach Ukraine for the spring offensive expected to begin next month.

Russia’s spring offensive in Ukraine is “likely nearing its climax” and Kremlin forces appear to be ramping up efforts to consolidate modest gains made in recent weeks before losing the initiative, the Washington-based think tank reported. Says the Institute for the Study of War Latest rating Russian forces have made marginal gains in and around the brutally contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and have stepped up fighting around nearby Avdiivka.

The assessment says that Russian advances could prompt Ukraine to withdraw from Bakhmut or Avdiivka, but adds that neither withdrawal appears likely.

“This increased pace of Russian operations in the Avdiivka region has reportedly led to significant casualties and is likely to be a misguided attempt to draw Ukrainian forces away from other areas of the front,” the assessment says, adding that it is unlikely that Russian forces will be able to maintain this tempo. growing.

Thousands of Russian convicts who fought with the Wagner Group’s mercenaries will likely be pardoned and released within the next few weeks. The recruitment of Wagner prisoners peaks in the fall of 2022, and the prisoners are offered a commutation of their sentence after six months, British Ministry of Defense says. In its latest assessment of the war, the ministry said that although nearly half of the prisoners recruited were likely killed or wounded, evidence from Russia suggested the group was “fulfilling its promise” to release survivors.

Wagner’s mercenaries led the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, particularly in the stricken city of Bakhmut. The region has been the scene of some of the war’s fiercest fighting in recent months.

“With Wagner now likely banned from recruiting more prisoners, this mass exodus will only add to its personnel problems,” the assessment says. She adds that “the sudden influx of often violent criminals with recent and often traumatic combat experience is likely to present a major challenge to Russian wartime society.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Kiev for a surprise visit to Ukraine on Tuesday, the last visit by G7 leaders to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion 13 months ago. Footage broadcast on Japanese television showed Kishida walking on the platform of the train station, accompanied by people who appeared to be Ukrainian officials. Kishida arrived hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel issued a statement Saying that Xi “stands with a war criminal” while Kishida stands up for freedom.

“Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making a historic visit to Ukraine to protect the Ukrainian people and promote the universal values ​​enshrined in the United Nations Charter,” Emmanuel said.

