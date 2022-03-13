Just iPhone 14 Pro Models will have an “A16” chip, while the standard iPhone 14 Models will retain the A15 Bionic chip from iPhone 13According to an insightful Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo.
In a tweet, Kuo said that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the A16 chip, while the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14. Max will retain the same A15 chip from the iPhone 13 lineup.
Only two Pro models will be upgraded to the A16 processor, while the 14 and 14 Max models will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB of RAM, with the difference between LPDDR 5 (14 Pro and 14 Pro Max) versus LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX
– 郭明 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (mingchikuo) March 13, 2022
The two are more affordable Iphone Models that keep the same chip as the previous year may be a major new differentiator between the standard and “Pro” iPhone models. Going forward, it seems reasonable that Apple would introduce a new chip only with the “Pro” models, before later moving on to the two cheaper iPhone models the following year.
Kuo added that all four iPhone 14 models will likely come with 6GB of memory, with the standard iPhone 14 models containing LPDDR 4X memory and iPhone 14 Pro models containing LPDDR 5 memory.
Currently, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 . feature 4 GB of memorywhile the iPhone 13 Pro And the iPhone 13 Pro Max . feature 6 GB of memory. These sums Unchanged from the iPhone 12 lineup. For the iPhone 14 lineup, Kuo suggests that all models will have 6GB of RAM, but the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s LPDDR5 memory will be up to one and a half times faster and up to 1.5 times more power efficient. up to 30 percent.
Kuo’s claim contradicts a rumor from Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, which suggested iPhone 14 Pro models It will have 8 GB of RAMThe Same amount as Samsung Galaxy S22 Models. However, Pu has a mixed track record with Apple rumors. For example, he accurately claimed that the 16-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro Models with small LED screens Will be launched in 2021But he wasn’t wrong about HomePods with the launch of 3D sensor cameras in 2019. That might spark rumors about the 8GB RAM now that Kuo, a more established analyst in the Apple space with a track record, claims otherwise.
