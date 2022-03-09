After the day’s event that witnessed the presentation of Mac studioRespected Apple Analyst Ming Chi Kuo Provide some details about MacBook Airanother Mac product we expect to see updated later in the year.



According to Ku, the 2022 MacBook Air It will have a completely new form factor design and more color options. Previous rumors suggested that the new MacBook Air would not have a tapered design, with Apple instead favoring a MacBook Pro-like look.

It is expected to be thinner and lighter, and could come in similar color options for 24 inches iMac Color options, such as blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple. It is also rumored to have white trim and a matching keyboard in white instead of black.

Predictions for the new MacBook Air in 2022:

1. Mass production in the late second quarter of the second quarter or the third quarter of the second quarter

2. Processor: M1 . chip

3. No small LED display

4. All-new form factor design

5. More color options – 郭明 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (mingchikuo) March 9, 2022

Kuo says “MacBook Air” will have a file m 1 A chip, which is not in line with any of the rumors we’ve heard about the device so far.

Everything we previously heard about the MacBook Air ‌ indicates that the device will use a file Updated M2 Chip With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, even Marks like this slide at Mac OS Monterey. It’s not clear if this was a typo on Kuo’s part, or if he expected Apple to stick with an older chip for the updated device.

As expected, the MacBook Air ‌ will not feature a small LED display, with Apple retaining this feature for its high-end MacBook Pro models.

Kuo says we can expect to start mass production on the MacBook Air as late as the second quarter of 2022 or in the third quarter of the year.