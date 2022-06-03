Kshama Bindu wants to be the first woman to practice “Lonely Son” in India: “I love myself”

Photo of Indian woman who wants to train “single son” after Kshama: Instagram / kshamachy

Kshma Bindu The 24-year-old woman, who was born in Vadodara, India, has gone a little overboard with the concept of “self-esteem” after being announced that she is already all set to get married in a practice that is very common in the world. “Sologami”.

This fact was recently reported The Times of IndiaThe young woman, who has more than 19,000 followers on Instagram, shared the details of her life decision: “I do not want to get married. But I wanted to become a girlfriend. So I decided to get married myself”, He insisted.

To make this decision, Kshma Bindu, a young woman born in one of the most populous cities in India, shared that she wanted to get an education, and stressed that she was surprised to be living in one place in this trial. In most cities around the world, this is the first “single” case registered in the South Asian nation.

“Perhaps I was the first person to set an example of self-esteem in our country.Inspired for the well known portal The Times of India.

Kshama Bindu shares her interview with The Times of India on social media Photo: Instagram / sha kshamachy

Later, he shared his feelings about getting married, and on June 11 he will give a big event that will take place with all the ethics indicated by his religion: “Self-marriage is a commitment to being oneself and unconditional love for oneself.” People marry someone they like. This marriage is why I love myself”, He argued.

Similarly, the 24-year-old did not miss the opportunity to respond Haters Those who mocked him for this “act of self-acceptance”:What I am really trying to portray is that women are important.“, He said.

Finally, Kshma Bindu, who works in a private company, He also said that his parents were supportive of his decision. Following all the rituals, the bride has written five vows for herself. After her wedding, the young woman will have the opportunity to take a two-week “honeymoon” in Goa.

Kshama Bindu shares that she is going to have a religious wedding to get herself married Photo: Instagram / @ kshamachy

Sologami is an increasingly widespread trend, which marries itself. At first glance, there is no denying that this seems like a far-fetched idea. While its opponents say the trend is nothing more than a movement of a narcissistic nature, its defenders point to the opposite.

This new and mediated practice focuses on the idea of ​​enjoying life and being happy without a partner. Many people think that this lifestyle is similar to loneliness. However, according to those who follow it, it rejects the need to find the best half to achieve happiness.

On the other hand, this trend is based on the notion that we are already complete human beings, so it is a great alternative to make other people feel happy for those who do not need them.

Model Chris Cholera married outside a church in S பாo Paulo Photo: Instagram Chris Cholera

One of the most sensational cases recently is that of Brazilian model Chris Cholera, who went viral for marrying himself. However, the romance lasted only 90 days after their marriage.

The reason is because he met another person who decided to combine his life: “I will never divorce myself, but if a new love appears, I want to live that experience. I will put the person second, first it will always be me.”Commented.

The marriage took place in mid-September 2021. The 33-year-old woman married herself outside a Catholic church in So Paulo in the name of “self-love”.

