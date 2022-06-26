Kristen’s sons want her to date someone ‘older’ amid Jay’s ex-cheating scandal

Who will you date? Kristin Cavallari’s children They give dating advice to their mom. hills alum has posted a series of stories on Instagram where her kids tell her who they want to date.

“I’m taking dating advice from my kids,” Kristen said in her June 23, 2022 story. She has featured her sons who she has with former quarterback Jay Cutler, Camden, 9, and Jackson, 8, and hid them behind emojis for their privacy. “Jackson just said I need to date someone older.” “Much older. “Young men are crazy,” replied her son. Then the boys joked that their mother needed to “apply a better lipstick”. “Boys hate my orange lips,” she explained. “Maybe that’s the problem. I’m wearing orange [lipstick] today.”

Kristen said People On October 10, 2021, she was casually dating but has not settled yet, reports of her engagement to country singer Chase Rice. “I was just having fun. I didn’t want a boyfriend. But at the moment I am not dating anyone.” Meanwhile, Jay was tangled up Neighbor Drama When he allegedly had an affair with his neighbor’s wife. An insider told InTouch Weekly on May 18, 2022, that Kristen heard the news from a friend, and she said she “just wanted to distance herself from all of this.”

Kristen’s stories also come weeks after Jay revealed he was “celebrating” after their divorce was settled. The former Chicago Bears quarterback revealed in his June 1, 2022 podcast, “When the settlement came, I threw a party. I wouldn’t recommend divorce to anyone. I’ll go on and say it, but, it worked out. It worked for Kristen. It worked for me, So it is what it is,” he said in the podcast. Kristen responded to his party comment when he approached her TMZ On June 6, 2022, he told the publication, “I’ve been partying for two years in a row.”

Jay and Kristen announced their divorce In April 2020. “It is with great sadness that after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to obtain a divorce,” they said in a joint statement. “We have nothing but love and respect for each other and are deeply grateful for the years that were shared, the memories we made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just a situation of two people breaking apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we go through this difficult time within our family” . The two continue to have a friendship for the sake of their children. “They’re friends and they’re single. They’ll always have each other’s back,” a former insider told me. e! News In January 2021.

