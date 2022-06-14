Kojima assures Sony fans that he’s still working with PlayStation

picture : Kojima Productions

Do you hear this? Outside, you can hear thousands of angry fans who continue to fight online in the endless sad console war. Includes the last battle metal equipment And the death strand Creator Hideo Kojima and his independent studio decided to take on Microsoft and work on an Xbox exclusive game. This is, for some, high treason. And apparently in response to those angry fans (as well as really curious onlookers), Kojima Productions She issued a statement reassuring people that she will continue to work with Sony and PlayStation in the future.

during the Weekend, Microsoft held a major video game show on Xbox and Bethesda. During the event — which included a lot of trailers, New game from starfieldads and more— Kojima appeared in a very short clip. Basically, the famous video game designer came up to say “Hey, I’m making a game with Xbox using cloud technology… ah… I’ll have more to say later!”

Very harmless things. And sure, it’s a little ridiculous that Kojima’s creation of the game just becomes very important news, but hey, death strand And the MGS3 It was really good. So, like, you understand, I guess. But do you know who does not “understand”, and is angry about all this? Crazy Playstation fans. I’m not talking about people who prefer to play PS5 on Xbox Series X or who love God of War more than Hello. I’m talking about distorted console fans who have more in common with right-wing or sectarian-crazy recruiters than most gamers.

And these very people are crazy.

screenshot : Change.org / Kotaku

Some of them have already started At least one petition asking Kojima to cancel his Xbox game, lamenting that some people can’t buy an Xbox or don’t like cloud games. (This ignores that the game will most likely appear on PC and could even just be a live stream only that can be played on phones, laptops…) You can also quickly find several angry posts and tweets below any news about Kojima’s Xbox deal if I started searching online.

So, apparently in response to all this and to people wondering what this might mean about Kojima’s relationship with PlayStation, the company Statement on Twitter Confirmation of what you may have already guessed: As an independent studio, it can work with multiple partners and companies in same time.

After announcing our partnership with Microsoft using cloud technology, many people asked us about our collaboration with SIE [Sony Interactive Entertainment]. Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation as well.

Kotaku I also reached out to Kojima Productions about the statement, but this kind of setup, where a company works with other companies at the same time on multiple projects, is very common, and oddly enough, many angry fans act as if Kojima personally betrayed them.

But when you build your entire personality and life around certain plastic boxes and brands, you tend to suffer from some brain worms.

