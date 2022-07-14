Knicks and Jazz to participate in Donovan Mitchell business talks

The Jazz And the nicks Discussions about potential trade began to send three times NBA all Stars Donovan Mitchell To New York, sources say the athlete.

Sources said the jazz band is in talks with multiple bands over the Mitchell deal, but the Knicks have emerged as a focused destination over the past several days. Those sources said that the two sides discussed the framework of the agreement in the past 24 hours.

The Knicks have eight first-round future picks – four of them and four obtained via deals – to use in a pack. New York also has a stock of young players, such as Quentin Grimes Which is thought to matter to Utah, sources said.

The Jazz, who saw the NBA title window close this past season with a six-game loss to Dallas Mavericks In the first round of the playoffs, you focus on getting draft picks and young players participating in deals on a junior scale. Sources say the Jazz have made all of their veteran players available for trade talks, and there are no untouchable players on the roster currently. guards Patrick BeverlyAnd the Owner Beasley And the Jordan Clarkson It has been followed up by teams across the league in recent weeks.

after turnout Rudy Gobert Trade with Minnesota Which has seen four rounds sent to Utah, the Jazz have as many as 11 draft rounds from the first round through 2029 and appear poised to gain more in the Mitchell deal to begin a complete rebuilding into a new era under CEO Danny Inge and head coach Will Hardy. The compensation project appears to be a target in a potential deal.

“I’m over taxes, no draft picks, and our team loses in the first round,” Ainge said on Saturday. “It wasn’t fun for us. We want it to be fun for our fans and players, but we haven’t had a lot of flexibility to do anything over the last few days.”

Miami He has also expressed an interest in Mitchell but has only two first rounds to trade in and one of the potential pillars in the Tyler Hero, who is eligible for an extension. For this reason, it is likely that The Heat will have to engage a third team in a deal to provide Jazz with the necessary draft compensation for them to feel motivated enough to trade with Mitchell.

Mainly due to nighttime movements, Knicks didn’t have this problem. They have the venture capital and young players needed to engage jazz in business conversations. New York is excited to give jazz a big package. But sources say the Knicks are worried about abandoning the proverbial store to jazz. They want to get out of a potential deal with the forward talent and depth required to be a factor in the Eastern Conference.

For Knicks, there is an incredible interest in a talent and a leader like Mitchell, who has the qualities to become the face of the franchise and a star in New York City. Born in Elmsford, New York, Mitchell often spends his casual time around the New York City area. Three NBA superstars have been speculated as targets for the Knicks since chief of basketball operations Leon Rose took over: Mitchell, Minnesota‘s Cities of Karl Anthony And the Phoenix‘s Devin Booker.

Now Knicks is set to make the pursuit of Mitchell serious. He would be the Knicks’ most well-known local star since Stefon Marbury grew up in Coney Island, came from a long family line of superstars, and won the town title at Madison Square Garden in high school.

Utah has always expressed a desire to keep Mitchell trying to build around him. The Utah bar for trading with Mitchell is high, and according to league sources, the asking price in the initial discussions was already high.

(Photo by Donovan Mitchell: Sarah Steer/Getty Images)