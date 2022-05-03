KISS 108’s Matt Siegel announces his retirement after being on the air for 41 years

Kiss 108 radio host Matt Siegel of “Matty in the Morning” announced Tuesday that he is retiring after more than 40 years on the air. For about two weeks. He has not attended the station’s morning program since April 19. Because all I want to do is make people laugh. This is my job, just to make people laugh, and you get the point, I guess you’ll say,” said Siegel, the beloved radio host said, and made the decision to retire after talking to his wife and kids. “I’m a lucky man for a million reasons, but five of them are a great wife and four great children, and I spoke My great wife and great children have been with me for the past several weeks and helped me come to a decision and the decision is: As of now, I am retired,” Siegel joked that he is now starting his “new life as a regular golfer.” I think it’s very possible.” Siegel said I can cry now, and I know it’s not very manly to cry on a radio show, but, yeah, it was a great run.” His co-workers and fans, said he was most proud of being during 9/11, Boston’s strong efforts and the COVID-19 pandemic – when viewers needed it most. “I agree with my family that it’s time to walk away. I love you guys. If you want to see me, come visit me in Florida,” Siegel said. Siegel celebrated his four-decade show in January 2021. His boss told him to stop talking about a star Pop Demi Lovato, who came out earlier in the morning as non-binary and asked to be addressed using gender-neutral pronouns.Siegel has voiced opposition to Lovato’s decision.Siegel has won several Radio Marconi Awards for Excellence and Performance in Radio and is a member Into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame in Massachusetts.

Kiss 108 radio host Matt Siegel of “Matty in the Morning” announced Tuesday that he is retiring after more than 40 years on the air.

The 72-year-old made the announcement in a pre-recorded message after taking a hiatus from broadcasting for nearly two weeks. He has not attended the station’s morning program since April 19.

“Last year has been a bit difficult for me. I had brain surgery. I had a broken foot. I started getting a little angry on the radio, which I hate because all I want to do is make people laugh. This is my job, just to make people laugh, and I went down About the goal, I think you’d say,” Siegel said.

The beloved radio presenter said that he reached the decision to retire after speaking with his wife and children.

“I am a lucky man for a million reasons, but five of them are a wonderful wife and four great children, and my great wife and great children have spoken to me for the past several weeks and helped me make a decision and the decision is: So far I am retired.”

Siegel joked that he is now starting his “new life as a mid-level golfer.”

“I think it’s very possible to cry now, and I know I don’t feel too manly to cry on a radio show, but, yeah, it’s been a great tour,” Siegel said.

Siegel thanked his co-workers and fans, and said he was so proud of being during 9/11, Boston’s strong efforts and the COVID-19 pandemic – when viewers needed it most.

“I agree with my family that it’s time to go. I love you guys. If you want to see me, come visit me in Florida,” Siegel said.

Siegel celebrated his show Running for four decades In January 2021.

Last year, the controversy surrounding Siegel sparked fan interest about his future. In May 2021, Siegel said that a president asked him to stop talking about the pop star Demi Lovato, who appeared earlier in the morning as non-binary and asked to be addressed using gender-neutral pronouns. Siegel had expressed his opposition to Lovato’s decision.

Siegel has won several Marconi Radio Awards for Excellence in Radio Performance and is a member of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.