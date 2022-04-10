Kingdom Hearts IV was announced by Square Enix at an event in Tokyo

screenshot : Kingdom Hearts IV

As part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebrations, Square Enix just used a Sunday night presentation in Japan to unveil two new collections. Kingdom Hearts Games, one of them Kingdom Hearts IV.

Held in Tokyo, the show featured live music, art performances, and “a stage appearance from series director, Tetsuya Nomura, series creator, Yoko Shimomura, and other development members.” The big news, though, was Kingdom Hearts IV Announcement along with another new reveal Kingdom Hearts This game is for mobile.

Both clips are embedded in the video below, and can be viewed after a short sequence of Kingdom Hearts Dark Road Final story update. Why three videos in one?

first new The game is called Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, and the trailer runs from 1:53 to 4:05. A closed beta will be available on iOS and Android later this year, albeit in “select regions only.” “.

The Kingdom Hearts IV The trailer begins right after that, featuring the expected mix of Square Enix and Disney characters, only this time.” It takes place in the fantastic and realistic world that has never been seen before in the Kingdom Hearts series. . It has Japanese audio, but there are English subtitles baked into this version:

There is no information on platforms or release date for Kingdom Hearts IV.

Here’s some additional information from the press release:

In the announcement trailer, Sora triumphantly returns with an updated look at the beginning of a new epic saga, “Lost Master Arc”. Beginning with Sora facing off in a boss battle against a gigantic enemy, players are introduced to Quadratum, a large and vast city set in a fascinating and realistic world unmatched before in the KINGDOM HEARTS series. Fans will be excited to see the return of Sora’s well-known companions Donald and Goofy, as well as the debut of Strelitzia, the mysterious new character who appeared before Sora in this strange new setting.