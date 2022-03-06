Kim Kardashian walks on the wild side in a flared bikini and motorcycle shots

Kim kardashian Not only does she choose happiness from now on, she chooses to show how badass she is. On March 5, Kardashian posted a series of photos of her to Instagram with the simple caption, “Always ready!”

In the pictures, we see Kardashian looking like something out of work Show from NetflixHe wears a black motorcycle helmet and matching leather bikini higher. In the first photo, Kardashian is wearing the helmet, ready to take it off as she stands in front of a picturesque beach. Then the following pictures of her waving her hair in the wind taking off her helmet. In the fourth photo, we see a great photo of her wearing the helmet again with a towel wrapped around her waist, followed by some candid shots of her in the helmet.

Comments poured in quickly about how adorable she was in shots with her sister Chloe Kardashian Saying, “It’s okay how beautiful you are.” We agree that she looks absolutely beautiful in these shots and we’re kind of obsessed with her touch-up idea.

I told Kardashian last month Vogue magazine She focuses on her happiness and well-being From now on to be more present to the people you love. She said, “For a long time, I’ve done what makes others happy. And I think in the last couple of years I’ve decided that I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good.”

