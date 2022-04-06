Kim Kardashian ‘Very Happy’ and ‘Peaceful’ with Pete Davidson – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian says she wants to “take her time” when it comes to her relationship with Pete Davidson but is “so happy” with how it’s going.

Kim kardashianAnd the 41, she has some rare comments about her boyfriend Pete DavidsonAnd the 28. Kim has talked about how she sees her relationship with Saturday Night Live The actor peeking at her good morning america meeting with Robin Roberts. “I mean, I’m definitely a relationship type girl. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” she told the host.

Is the founder of SKIMS planning to acquire a file wedding whirlwind like her sister Kourtney Kardashian And the Travis Parker? Not yet at least. “Obviously I want to take my time, but I’m so happy and so relaxed, and it’s great to be at peace,” she said of the pace of her relationship with the comedian.

The two have definitely been careful when it comes to their relationship. They started dating in October 2021 and have yet to attend their first public event as a component. However, that day should come soon. source close to keeping up with the Kardashians An exclusive star said Hollywood Live They will make First public appearance in May. “Kim And Pete are ready to debut as a couple and feel the Met Gala is the perfect place to do it,” the source said.

The two have endured quite a bit in their relationship. Not only did people think the relationship was a joke at first, but they also had to deal with Kim’s ex-husband’s actions Kanye West. I’ve gone through a phase from attacking the couple on social media, even leaking their text messages.

However, a separate source close to Pete said H That Kanye’s behavior didn’t frighten Pete and did indeed make Kim and Pete’s relationship even stronger. Now, rapper “Gold Digger” is reportedly I swear by Defamation posting on social media. So it looks like they might not have to worry about the Grammy-winning rapper right now, but anything is possible about Kimye’s divorce.