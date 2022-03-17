Kim Kardashian Says She Tried To Take The Highway During Kanye’s Attacks

Ellentube
Kim kardashianHer estranged husband used social media as a vessel to launch attacks on her and Pete Davidson – And although Kim says it’s tough, she’s trying to “take the high road” – with her kids in mind.
Kim is set to sit with Ellen DeGeneres Thursday, as you deal with everything from the happiness you found with Pete Davidson to your hardships kanye following their divorce.
Eileen tips her hat to Kim, saying it’s pretty impressive that a mother of four could undo her publicly stalking Kanye — the way he handled her.
Kim says she learned a lot from her mom and dad – who has been divorced – and that she will always be somewhat protective of Kanye because he is the father of her children.
Of course, it seems like this has been a lot more difficult lately… Kanye is currently on Instagram timeout. TMZ broke the story, yi Account suspended for at least 24 hours for violations of the app’s community guidelines. We were told he could face further penalties if the harassment and cyberbullying continue.
As for Kim, she says she tries to take every obstacle as a life lesson…so you can imagine she’s learned a lot since then. Divorce application last year.
