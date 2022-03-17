March 18, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Kim Kardashian Says She Tried To Take The Highway During Kanye's Attacks

Kim Kardashian Says She Tried To Take The Highway During Kanye’s Attacks

Cassandra Kelley March 18, 2022 1 min read

Ellentube

Kim kardashianHer estranged husband used social media as a vessel to launch attacks on her and Pete Davidson – And although Kim says it’s tough, she’s trying to “take the high road” – with her kids in mind.

Kim is set to sit with Ellen DeGeneres Thursday, as you deal with everything from the happiness you found with Pete Davidson to your hardships kanye following their divorce.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are in charge of Instagram, the first pictures were posted

Eileen tips her hat to Kim, saying it’s pretty impressive that a mother of four could undo her publicly stalking Kanye — the way he handled her.

Kim says she learned a lot from her mom and dad – who has been divorced – and that she will always be somewhat protective of Kanye because he is the father of her children.

Kim Kanye's comments

Of course, it seems like this has been a lot more difficult lately… Kanye is currently on Instagram timeout. TMZ broke the story, yi Account suspended for at least 24 hours for violations of the app’s community guidelines. We were told he could face further penalties if the harassment and cyberbullying continue.

As for Kim, she says she tries to take every obstacle as a life lesson…so you can imagine she’s learned a lot since then. Divorce application last year.

See also  Big teams, acts still set to perform in Russia amid conflict in Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Olga Smirnova withdraws from the Bolshoi Ballet due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

March 17, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
5 min read

Jussie Smollett has been released from prison pending the appeal of his conviction

March 17, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
1 min read

Kylie Jenner talks postpartum recovery after baby wolf

March 17, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

1 min read

Kim Kardashian Says She Tried To Take The Highway During Kanye’s Attacks

March 18, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Scientists: “Quantum Hair” Could Solve Hawking’s Black Hole Paradox

March 18, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

March Madness scores and live updates

March 18, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Samsung announces its first QD-OLED TV, stock pricing for 2022 lineup

March 18, 2022 Jack Kimmons