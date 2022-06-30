June 30, 2022

Kim Kardashian responds to SKKN trademark lawsuit

Cassandra Kelley June 30, 2022 1 min read

The lawsuit states that “Beauty Concepts actively seeks to advertise, market, and service customers of all races, genders, and ethnicities, and specializes in corrective skin care for all skin types.” “It is worth noting that Beauty Concepts is a black-owned company that seeks to ensure that its services specifically serve black women and other women of color, who have historically been underserved, excluded, and curtailed by the beauty industry.”

However, as Kardashian’s lawyer told E! News, “We commend Ms. Lunsford for being a small entrepreneur and following her dreams. But that doesn’t give her the right to claim wrongly that we did something wrong.”

On March 28, 2021, Beauty Concepts filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the SKKN+ design mark, or designed logo, for use in beauty and skincare services, records show.

On March 30, 2021, Kardashian filed several trademark requests to be able to use the term “SKKN BY KIM” for skincare products and a variety of merchandise. The following July, the brand’s reality star only applied for the word “SKKN” to be used in skincare products, without any specific design, according to a USPTO filing.

