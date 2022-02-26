February 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Kim Kardashian flies home from Milan in her new private jet

Cassandra Kelley February 26, 2022 2 min read

Kim kardashian Flying high these days, being a billionaire etc., she has taken her massive fortune to a new level by spending over $95 million on a new private jet.

Kim flew back to Los Angeles from Milan on Friday aboard the G65OER…our sources confirm she built it from scratch. When we say $95 million, that’s the base price. We’re guessing the cashmere walls are extra.


@mariodedivanovic / Instagram

She’s been waiting a year to complete, and we have to say…it’s pretty cool. Custom interior and exterior distressed in Créme colour. The cabin is decorated with cashmere finishes and leather seats. It’s the same color scheme as her home. She designed the interior with the help of Tommy Clements And the Waldo Fernandez. BTW… Fernandez designed too Travis Parkerhouse with help from Courtney.

It’s a baller… The bedspreads and plates are the same as in the house. Not to mention, guests who get on board tell us they’ve got a pair of SKIMS slippers and pajamas for a comfortable flight.

Kim kardashian

It seats 18 people, so book now.

For the total price…we made a few calls and after customizations, he could have easily set her back about $150 million! But remember… she’s a billionaire.

The plane is of the same type as his Jeff Bezos.

Interestingly enough, Kim was chuffed with more Prada when the plane landed, and there’s other evidence that she’s totally gone from Balenciaga’s look. Kanye used to wear it at.

See also  Kanye West's battery case, cops say evidence is enough to file criminal charges

