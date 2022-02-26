Kim Kardashian flies home from Milan in her new private jet

Kim kardashian Flying high these days, being a billionaire etc., she has taken her massive fortune to a new level by spending over $95 million on a new private jet.

Kim flew back to Los Angeles from Milan on Friday aboard the G65OER…our sources confirm she built it from scratch. When we say $95 million, that’s the base price. We’re guessing the cashmere walls are extra.



Play video content



@mariodedivanovic / Instagram

She’s been waiting a year to complete, and we have to say…it’s pretty cool. Custom interior and exterior distressed in Créme colour. The cabin is decorated with cashmere finishes and leather seats. It’s the same color scheme as her home. She designed the interior with the help of Tommy Clements And the Waldo Fernandez. BTW… Fernandez designed too Travis Parkerhouse with help from Courtney.

It’s a baller… The bedspreads and plates are the same as in the house. Not to mention, guests who get on board tell us they’ve got a pair of SKIMS slippers and pajamas for a comfortable flight.

It seats 18 people, so book now.

For the total price…we made a few calls and after customizations, he could have easily set her back about $150 million! But remember… she’s a billionaire.