Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend a daughter’s basketball game together

Kim kardashian And the Kanye West The terms seem to be much better than some might think – especially Middle Pete DavidsonContinuity of integration – because the exes are reunited again.

Check out these photos, obtained by TMZ, which we were told were filmed Friday at a multi-purpose sports facility near Thousand Oaks, CA… where their eldest daughter, northHe was playing at a kids’ basketball game around 7 p.m.

There’s mom and dad in the stands… looking north as she does her job with her team. They weren’t that far apart – just a row from each other, very close.

Eyewitnesses told us that they talked from time to time throughout the evening, and seemed friendly. Neither parent made a big scene by cheering or anything else… We were told they looked like they were just trying to lay down and watch North together.

This is definitely a good sign of successful co-parenting, which Kim and Kanye have already shown they can do without. Remember, they did exactly that kind of thing back in March when they hit the Saint‘s football game In the same crew. There they also looked fine.

It was at a time when Kanye was raging on the internet that Pete and Kim’s relationship was more serious…but since then, he’s calmed down a lot and has been mostly silent.



Play video content



6/4/22 TMZ.com

Of course, a lot has changed in the months since… including the undeniable fact that PD not only met Kim and Kanye’s kids, but got close to them as well – as evidenced in a recent report solo outing He had with their son in The Grove.