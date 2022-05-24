Khloe Kardashian addresses face transplant rumors

It’s not double-sided, let alone 12-sided.

Khloe Kardashian said in a new interview that she could come under the scrutiny she gets online, but one of the rumors she’s offended is that she’s had multiple face transplants.

“It bothered me when people were like that [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, “Oh my God, I have?” She said to me, “That’s crazy,” she said of Amanda Hirsch Podcast “Not skinny but not fat” Tuesday.

Kardashian, 37, couldn’t tell where the rumors came from, insisting again that she did He only had ‘one nose operation’.

“It didn’t bother me. It offended me.” “I couldn’t figure out why people thought that. I got one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. … I don’t care to lie about it.”

The “Kardashians” star added, “But the transplant thing, I just want to understand why,” before joking, “That looks great later in life, but now, I’m fine.”

Kardashian, seen here in 2008, said she’s had one nose job and some Botox here and there. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

While Kardashian said the rumors don’t “disturb” her, what’s really going under her skin is the way the public is comparing her to her sisters.

“Either with… I’m old for what I look like now… or even just comparing me to my sisters all the time. Guys, this is what we look like,” she said, so I feel like you should know by now, that’s enough.” “Oh my God, I hear it all the time.”

But the Hulu character said she’s happy to deal with her sisters.

“I’ll take it, and I think I can accept it, but I don’t know the rhyme or the reason,” she said of receiving more criticism online than her famous siblings.

Another false rumor is that she can’t stand it OJ Simpson is her biological father.

“Create something new,” she said with a laugh.

Kardashian thinks she faces more scrutiny online than her sisters. khloekardashian / Instagram

Kardashian has addressed the face transplant rumor before, telling Andy Cohen in April 2021 that she’s always Opening up about the cosmetic work she’s done.

“Everyone is so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it? No one ever asked me.’ She said at the time, ‘You’re the first person to ask me in an interview about my nose.’” “I did, for sure, the injections — not really Botox. She responded poorly to Botox.”

The reality star added that she got her nose job done a few weeks before her 4-year-old daughter True’s birthday.