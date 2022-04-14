KGF Movie Review Chapter Two: The Door to Rising Championship

Movie: KGF Chapter 2

evaluation: 3/5

Signboard: Humpal movies

spit: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Rao Ramesh, Ishwari Rao, and others.

a musician: Rafi Basrur

Director of Photography: bhuvan jodha

editor: Ujwal Kulkarni

a job: inbarif

Producer: Vijay Kirangandur

Written and directed by: Prashanth Neil

Release date: April 14, 2022

Originally produced in Kannada and released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam simultaneously, “KGF” was a box office phenomenon. Part Two “KGF 2” has already grabbed the box office with massive advance sales.

The pre-release post was on par with “Baahubali 2”. Is Part Two worth the hype? Let’s find out…

story:

KGF 2 begins in the wake of Garuda’s murder. Rocky Bhai (Yash) who created his own army in the KGF has become the strongest man.

Meanwhile, Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) arrives to retrieve the KGF. In addition to this, Inayat Khalil and Prime Minister Ramika Sen (RaveenaTandon) approach him.

Can Rocky handle these mighty ones? What is the fate of Rocky? Will his girlfriend Rina (Srindi Shetty) join him?

Artist Shows:

Yash who’s got a great swag once again fascinates us with his style and intense performance. In the first part, he did not have the opportunity to wear designer clothes. Here, as the richest man, he wears colorful suits and takes good care of himself. He exudes style in every scene. He gets dialogues that fit his mass personality. His performance is also great.

Sanjay Dutt as Adheera is amazing with his progress. His imposing personality and demeanor fit well with a strong personality. But his role is not so effective for the main antagonist.

Raveena Tandon steals the moments in which she lives. She made it look good and gave a solid performance.

Srindi Shetty got a longer role than she was previously offered. Iswari Rao makes her presence felt.

Along with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj is the new addition to the KGF world but hasn’t landed a role worth talking about. Rao Ramesh has a decent role.

Technical Excellence:

The action sequences are amazing. Anbrev created the adrenaline rush this time, too. Ravi Pasroor’s background score enhances the overall experience. The cinematography and production design are fantastic. But the visual effects are not effective in certain parts.

Highlights:

Yash like Rocky and his booty

Writing Prashanth Neil Dialogue

Championship heights

background result

Lively scenario

impediment:

Emotional score is not strong

Analytics

The first part of ‘KGF’ ended up setting the stage for a confrontation between Rocky Bhai and Adheera. In the first part, we don’t get a full glimpse of Adira and his face. The true story of Rocky’s rise at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) unfolds in the second part and as we expected, we see the fight between Rocky Bhai and Adheera.

Director Prashanth Neel wastes no time drawing us into the world he created at KGF. As in the first part, the film begins with a journalist interviewing a writer who has documented developments in the Narachi Company. In the second part, Ananth Nag’s son Prakash Raj intervenes to tell the story.

Since we’ve already seen Rocky’s story from being an assassin to a KGF agent, the second part focuses on his problems with the new batch of troops.

If we see the history of gangster films, the “appearance” of the Don always makes for an interesting viewing, but his “base” does not. In “KGF 2”, Prasanth Neel played his game well. There are problems with his narration, but he holds our interest from start to finish, as the film is filled with many fine scenes. It raises the championship to the peak.

So, the drama in which Rocky and a new set of enemies are involved is not impressive. Although there are big stars like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon against Yash, the drama is not exciting enough.

Four episodes are the most important thing…

1. After Adheera defeats him, Rocky retreats and comes back strong. The sight of Rocky attacking Adira again against the background of the mines is visually stunning.

2. To get one gold biscuit, set fire to an entire police station with a colossal moment (you can also see a glimpse of it in the joke).

3. Srinedi Scene informs Yash of her pregnancy

4. The One with Burma Raveena Tandon

Besides creating adrenaline-pumping sequences, Prashanth has written great dialogues. “Ikkade Talale Maaruthai Keereetalu Kaadu” is a good example of his intelligent writing. As in the first part, he cuts the scene abruptly and brings up the scene of the narrator and the interviewer to continue the story, thus saving a lot of running time.

Prashanth Neel steps up the film on a grandiose scale and extracts the best output from the music director, cinematographer, and main protagonist.

However, the movie has its share of issues.

Entering Yash’s parliament hall with his army is like taking absurdity to the extreme. The sequence of the mother and the doctor in the last moments is absurd. The episode of Eeshwari Rao-Her Son is another obligatory drama.

Despite these minor issues and nonsensical sequences, Neil continues to produce one cinematic moment after another.

Altogether, “KGF 2” is a paisa vasool category entertainment package. It is a feast for the mass audience. The movie is very similar to the highs and lives up to the hype. “KGF 2” provides entertainment and gives an immersive experience with group moments.

minimum: Worth the hype

